Match Day for the Eisenhower Foundation resulted in nearly $40,000 to the endowment fund.
Meredith Sleichter, executive director of the foundation, reported that donors donated $29,715 last Friday.
“We exceeded our goal by almost $20,000,” Sleichter said. “The Community Foundation of Dickinson County will match this with an additional $5,000, plus an additional match of $5,000 from a loyal donor, resulting in nearly $40,000 added to our endowment fund.
“The Eisenhower Foundation staff is humbled by your generosity, especially during this time of uncertainty. With a grateful heart, I sincerely thank you for your support and your trust.”
