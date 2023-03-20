Citizens across Dickinson County amassed $143,344.70 for nonprofits in the fifth annual Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s Donate Day. On March 17 for 24 hours, community members could donate to any of 35 local nonprofits. The money donated goes into endowment funds the nonprofits have with the foundation.
“The reason why I am so enthusiastic about Donate Day is because we, as a community foundation, have the opportunity to help 35 nonprofits become sustainable,” said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the foundation. “We aren’t a fundraising organization, that’s not what we do, but we can do this.”
The community foundation will match up to $100,000 of the funds raised. Each nonprofit can receive match funds up to $5,000. Fourteen nonprofits reached the $5,000 limit. Adding up the total donations to each fund, the foundation will use all the $100,000, increasing the total amount donated to $243,344.70. $20,000 of the match funds came from a personal donation from Nancy Gugler, and the community foundation’s board of directors’ provided the rest.
“That money is going to be used for good, forever, for their community,” Weese said.
According to the leaderboard on the community foundation’s Donate Day website, Great Plains Theatre received the most funds with $14,100. The Talmage Historical Society received the second highest with $12,400. The Eisenhower Foundation came in third with $11,670.
With the most gifts received, the Talmage Historical Society garnered 54 gifts. The Talmage Library and Event Center garnered the second most at 31. Third was The Dickinson County Historical Society at 28 gifts.
Three new funds joined Donate Day this year: the Solomon Community Fund, the Donald and Edwina Anderson Beautification of Abilene Parks fund and the Navarre Community Center fund.
“So appreciative of the community of people in Dickinson County who continue to be so generous to our county. It astonishes me,” she said. “For Donate Day, you announce it, and you put it out there. It’s like having a party and you not having an RSVP, so you have no idea if anybody is going to show up.”
Between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Weese, Veronica Murray, administrative assistant, and Tammy Kuntz, office manager, set up a table by the Bennington State Bank’s drive through window to receive donations. Donors also could give through the Donate Day website.
For all the statistics and details about Donate Day, go online to donatedickinson.com or call the Community Foundation of Dickinson County at 785-263-1863.
