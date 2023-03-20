Weese, Murray, Kuntz pose with Donate Day t-shirts

Elizabeth Weese, left; Administrative Assistant Veronica Murray, center; and Office Manager Tammy Kuntz, right, pose in their Donate Day shirts in the community foundation conference room March 17. The Community Foundation of Dickinson County went live on Facebook with other community members periodically Friday to give gift funds, determined randomly by the wheel to the right of the ladies, to local nonprofits.

 Ed Boice

Citizens across Dickinson County amassed $143,344.70 for nonprofits in the fifth annual Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s Donate Day. On March 17 for 24 hours, community members could donate to any of 35 local nonprofits. The money donated goes into endowment funds the nonprofits have with the foundation. 

“The reason why I am so enthusiastic about Donate Day is because we, as a community foundation, have the opportunity to help 35 nonprofits become sustainable,” said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the foundation. “We aren’t a fundraising organization, that’s not what we do, but we can do this.”

 

