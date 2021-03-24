Most would agree that Little Ike Park is a place of beauty amidst the concrete and brick of downtown Abilene.
However, that small plot of green space is sustaining damage every day — not because of intentional vandalism, but by something less insidious — dog waste.
Abilene Parks and Recreation Horticulturist Joy Maas is disheartened by the dead spots visible in the grass, the damaged areas in flower beds and just the lack of respect.
“Just because it’s a green space doesn’t mean it’s a place to walk your dog,” Maas said. “People eat there, kids play there.”
The little park is a beacon for the dogs who are drawn in by the smells left by other dogs. The fences around the perimeter are especially “attractive.”
“The big problem this year has been around the fences. We have staff out picking up poop,” Maas said.
Most would agree that’s not the best use of staff time, especially when there are plenty of other projects that need to get done.
The park has a dog waste station with plastic bags for people to pick up after their pet, but most do not use it.
The situation is also a deterrent for people who come to the park to relax or enjoy a lunch break out of the office.
Other problem spots
Little Ike Park isn’t the only problem area Parks and Rec staff has to deal with. Any public space with grass is an attraction, Maas said, whether that be the parks or even the ballfields.
The lawn around the Abilene Civic Center, which houses the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and for the time being several courthouse offices (while the courthouse is remodeled), is another big problem space.
Likewise, Eisenhower Park, on the west side of town, has its share of doggie do-do, but since it’s a much bigger space the effects are not quite as dramatic. But once again, the park is an area where children play.
The Rose Garden in Eisenhower Park is another story.
“Damaged flower beds have to be dug out and new sod put in. That costs money,” Maas said. “People say (doggy poo) it’s fertilizer, it’s good for the grass and flowers, but too much fertilizer can kill.
“I just think it’s a lack of respect for our public spaces,” she added.
As for the damage being done in Little Ike Park, Maas is especially saddened by that since so much time and money was just spent rebuilding the downtown oasis less than two years ago.
Rebuilt in 2019
Located at the intersection of Northwest Third and Spruce streets, Little Ike Park was entirely rebuilt in 2019 after it was learned the park was collapsing. The area had sunk anywhere between six to 12 inches caused by inadequate fill when old buildings were razed and tree roots from larger trees.
The park and the parking lot north of it were built years ago in an area where several downtown buildings had once stood.
In rebuilding the park, crews removed the subsoil, replaced it, planted trees and flowers, added a brick sidewalk, metal fence, picnic tables, an arched entrance and grass for children to play on. The centerpiece of the park is a statue of Abilene’s most-famous resident Dwight D. Eisenhower as a boy — hence the name Little Ike Park.
