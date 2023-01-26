Feb. 28 is the deadline for Abilene residents to renew their dog’s tags and licensing for other animals. All dogs in Abilene require the annual tag renewal. Residents should go to city hall front desk to pay.
“The identification itself is a guarantee we’re going to know who it belongs to when we pick (a dog) up, and that may be the difference between your dog coming home instead of being picked up and impounded where you’d have to pay an extra amount of money to get it back out,” said Mike Ragsdale, community service officer for the Abilene Police Department. “If the dog is involved in a bite, and it has an up-to-date rabies vaccination, we know this by the license.”
Ragsdale said he runs into a significant number of dogs without current tags throughout the year.
Neuter or spayed costs $2, and intact is $5. The late fee for applying after the deadline is an additional $2.
“We don’t want to discourage people with too high a price,” Ragsdale said. “At the same time, they are getting a pretty good deal.”
The only documentation residents need is a current rabies vaccination proof from a licensed veterinarian for city records, for either a one or three year vaccination. Any licensed veterinarian may perform the neutering.
Other animals, such as miniature pigs and chickens, need to be licensed by Feb. 28 as well, Ragsdale said. Miniature pigs cost $25 to initially license and costs $5 every year after. A chicken permit cost $25 each year.
For questions, contact city staff at 785-263-2550.
