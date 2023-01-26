Feb. 28 is the deadline for Abilene residents to renew their dog’s tags and licensing for other animals. All dogs in Abilene require the annual tag renewal. Residents should go to city hall front desk to pay. 

“The identification itself is a guarantee we’re going to know who it belongs to when we pick (a dog) up, and that may be the difference between your dog coming home instead of being picked up and impounded where you’d have to pay an extra amount of money to get it back out,” said Mike Ragsdale, community service officer for the Abilene Police Department. “If the dog is involved in a bite, and it has an up-to-date rabies vaccination, we know this by the license.” 

 

Tags

