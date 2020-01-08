All dog owners have until Feb. 29 to obtain or renew the dog’s tag.
All dogs in the city limits must be registered. Current dog tags expired on Dec. 31.
Registration is at City Hall, 419 N. Broadway.
Before you make a trip up to City Hall, here are a few things to know about registering your dog:
• Proof of rabies vaccination with expiration date is required;
• Spayed/Neutered dogs are $2 to register; dogs intact are $5;
• A tag will be issued that should be placed on the collar and worn when outside;
• Any registrations that occurs after Feb. 29 will incur a late fee.
