The 2020 class of Dickinson County Leadership is planning a dog park for Abilene. Having been slowed down and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the class is in the planning phase of the park, with more funds and technical information needed before continuing. The members of the class are Cynthia Deters, Cody Schlesener and Angie Wilkens.

Schlesener and Deters said the dog park will be divided into two sections, one intended for larger dogs and the other intended for smaller ones, or to separate dogs that are not interacting well together. Metal fencing will enclose and separate the two areas. There will also be an in-between space to connect the two areas and the exit gate. Water bowls, waste stations and benches are planned. The class will consider obstacles for the park after the initial plan is complete. Overall, the project is “relatively simple,” Schlesener said.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.