The 2020 class of Dickinson County Leadership is planning a dog park for Abilene. Having been slowed down and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the class is in the planning phase of the park, with more funds and technical information needed before continuing. The members of the class are Cynthia Deters, Cody Schlesener and Angie Wilkens.
Schlesener and Deters said the dog park will be divided into two sections, one intended for larger dogs and the other intended for smaller ones, or to separate dogs that are not interacting well together. Metal fencing will enclose and separate the two areas. There will also be an in-between space to connect the two areas and the exit gate. Water bowls, waste stations and benches are planned. The class will consider obstacles for the park after the initial plan is complete. Overall, the project is “relatively simple,” Schlesener said.
Because the dog park is still in the planning phase, the final plans have not been completed yet and will not be complete until the land is surveyed. There is no timeline for this project, due to COVID-19-related delays.
The fund for the project so far is $8,000. An anonymous donor through the community foundation gave part of the funds, and from Leadership Dickinson County, Deters said. Deters and Schlesener said the project will require more funds to complete the park, as the $8,000 is only enough to cover part of the fencing. The class is preparing some fundraisers in the future. Deters said the foundation has a fund dedicated toward the dog park open.
The class is not 100 percent certain of the total cost of the park because the quotes they currently have were written last year, and metal prices have changed since then. Schlesener said he is hoping for $20,000, but he is not sure that is possible.
The park will be named Ted and Mid Viola Dog Park. Linda Bankes and Sally Cullor donated the land for the park. The land is about an acre large and is located on a lot above youth baseball fields #1 and #2 in the North Diamond Complex north of NW Eighth Street. Deters said the Community Foundation of Dickinson County discovered Bankes and Cullor owned that parcel of land, and the class confronted them about utilizing it for the dog park. Both the members said they wanted the park to be in a space away from the inner city and I-70 so that the community would access the park more so then visitors.
Schlesener and Deters said Angie Wilkens, the third member of the class, first brought the idea of a dog park to the group. Deters said the class found the idea of a dog park had been circulating around the community when they first asked around to gauge interest.
“There had already been talk of it before we had even initiated anything,” Schlesener said. “I think the further we get into this and the more people that find out, the more the more support there’s going to be.”
Deters and Schlesener said they and Wilkens have their own dogs. Schlesener said he used to take his dog to the dog park in Salina, Barkley Park, before he moved out to the countryside. Deters said the park will provide a space for dogs who may be inside too often to run and socialize. Schlesener said the class hopes they hope the dog park will also benefit the greyhound around town.
If anyone has questions about the park, Deters and Schlesener said to contact the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, who will then connect them to the class. The foundation’s phone number is 785-263-1863.
