The long awaited expansion of the walk-in clinic at Heartland Health Care Clinic is less than a month away.
Memorial Health System is also less than two months away from launching a clinic for wound care.
Angie Johnson, chief nursing officer at Memorial Health System, reported at the monthly board meeting that the walk-in clinic would expand its hours to include the hours from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting in April. Currently, patients can visit the clinic without an appointment from 7 to 9 a.m.
The walk-in clinic had a record two months with testing mostly for streptococcus, mononucleosis and influenza.
Anyone can walk in to the clinic, regardless if they are a patient with the Health Care Clinic or not, for colds, flu, sore throat, ear infection, laceration repairs, muscle strains and minor aches and pains.
In January, 301 patients visited the walk-in clinic, averaging 14 per day. February, which was a shorter month, had 344 visits, averaging 17 per day.
“It’s really been a busy month,” said Harold Courtois, chief executive officer at Memorial Health System. “Seventeen a day is a lot of patients.”
In his report, Elgin Glazer, chief financial officer, said the spike in increased visits at the walk-in clinic is likely the reason there was a decrease in visits to the emergency department.
“We used to see a lot of those things in the emergency department,” Courtois said. “The walk-in clinic is so handy to use now.”
Wound clinic
Scheduling an appointment with a wound clinic in neighboring Salina or Manhattan could take two to three weeks to see a doctor.
The new wound care clinic at Memorial Hospital will operate one day a week and be staffed by Dr. William Short, the chief medical officer.
The new clinic is for patients that have wounds, what are historically called pressure ulcers, sores on their heels, Johnson said.
Many diabetic patients suffer from wounds, she said.
“These are non-healing areas that are caused by poor circulation or friction,” she said.
She said these patients have to see a doctor or nurse practitioner to know what dressing to put on the wound once a week. Then the patient visits the out-patient department three times a week or becomes a patient of home-health.
She said many of those patients also have difficulties walking or are in a wheelchair.
