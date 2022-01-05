Janelle Dockendorf has been named assistant Dickinson County administrator/budget director. County Administrator Brad Homman made the announcement Monday morning.
Besides serving as assistant county administrator, Dockendorf will remain as the county’s budget director. The promotion was effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Dickinson County Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he was pleased to see Dockendorf’s promotion.
“I think it’s important to have staff development and work within the organization when that’s possible and this is an example where that works very well. Janelle is very dedicated, very knowledgeable and has done a lot of career development with her skill set,” Peterson said. “I think it’s an excellent fit for the county and it’s important for Brad to have that additional support -- although it’s always been there. And with the extra work load it’s certainly appropriate.”
Homman said he was pleased and proud to make the announcement, explaining that in the past few years good succession planning has become much more important -- especially when it comes to leadership positions.
Homman said Dockendorf already has been doing much of the work an assistant administrator would do, especially since the jail construction/courthouse remodeling projects have consumed much of his time along with the myriad of issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are a lot of issues and tasks that need attention that Janelle can deal with that can be done without my involvement and she has been doing that,” Homman said. “She has been fulfilling many of the duties of this position for some time now. It’s only appropriate that she be recognized for her efforts and professionalism.
“Janelle has been an integral part of county operations over the past decade,” Homman continued. “Her ability to work with all the elected and appointed leaders in the county demonstrates not only her abilities, but just what a positive atmosphere she brings to the table.”
Dockendorf has served as the county’s budget director since September 2007. Before joining the county, Dockendorf was the City of Abilene’s finance director from 2001 to 2007.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to expand my knowledge regarding county business and continuing to serve the citizens of Dickinson County to the best of my abilities,” Dockendorf said.
Having Dockendorf take on portions of the administrator’s role ensures that county operations will continue running smoothly in the future during times when Homman is absent or once he decides to retire.
“We have come to recognize in this day and age of baby boomers retiring and the work force shortages we have seen across the nation that succession planning has become more important to any organization to keep things running smoothly,” Homman explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.