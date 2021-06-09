The Dickinson County Sherriff’s Office is looking for an Abilene man who fled during a traffic stop, crashed a vehicle and fled on foot, according to information from Undersheriff Brian Hornaday.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. today (June 9) a Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a black in color 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 on Interstate 70 near mile marker 272 when the driver refused to stop and accelerated.
The deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit that ended near mile marker 281 when the driver exited the Interstate, drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The driver fled on foot and deputies pursued, but were not able to apprehend him.
Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was Scott L. Leister, 46, of Abilene. In addition to local charges as a result of the vehicle pursuit, Leister is also wanted in Geary County for unrelated offenses.
If you see Scott Leister or know of his location, please contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 263-4041 or your local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.