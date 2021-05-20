The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have been in a vehicle involved in a collision that started a vehicle fire on Interstate 70, according to information provided by Undersheriff Brian Hornaday.
Sheriff’s officers believe the woman’s name is “Sarah” and she may have sustained injuries in the collision that occurred early Wednesday morning on the Interstate 70.
At 12:35 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire at mile marker 275 where they discovered a 2001 Toyota Camry on fire. No occupants were found in or near the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the Camry had collided with a guardrail near the location of the vehicle fire.
An extensive search of the area was conducted with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Geary County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 3:37 a.m., deputies located Brandon M. Howard, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., hiding in an area approximately ¼ mile from the burned vehicle. Upon making contact, Howard fled from deputies and was quickly apprehended. He was treated at the scene and eventually transported to Salina Regional Health Center for injuries sustained during the collision with the guardrail.
During the investigation, deputies also learned that a second occupant, at this time known only as “Sarah,” may have been in the vehicle at the time of the collision and sustained injuries.
“Sarah” possibly lives in the Salina area.
Anyone who might have information regarding the identity or location of Sarah should contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 263-4081.
