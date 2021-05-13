The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office were the first to arrive at the fatality accident that occurred Tuesday, May 11 (see related story).
Since the accident involved a fatality and a commercial vehicle, DKSO requested assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol and assisted KHP.
May 7 accidents
On Friday, May 7, DKSO responded to a report of a single vehicle, roll-over injury accident located near the intersection of 300 Avenue and US 77 Highway, south of Herington at 7:15 p.m., according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
After arriving on scene, deputies investigated and determined that a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by a 16-year-old male juvenile was traveling east on 300 Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll several times and come to a rest in a field to the north of 300 Avenue.
Zed Bryant, 18 of Herington, and a 14 year old male juvenile were passengers in the vehicle.
Zed Bryant was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and the juveniles were both transported to Herington Municipal Hospital. Speed is believed to be a factor.
The juvenile driver of the vehicle was charged with reckless driving.
About 30 minutes earlier, an accident occurred on US-77 near K-209. Dickinson County deputies provided traffic control, while the Morris County sheriff’s department and highway patrol worked the scene.
At the same time, an accident involving a U-Haul occurred near Woodbine, but no one sustained any injuries, according to the SO.
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.