No one can say that Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern isn’t dedicated to her job.
On Thursday afternoon Hern was answering work emails on her phone from her hospital bed at Salina Regional Health Center one day after being hit by a SUV in the Abilene Civic Center parking lot.
“You get kind of bored when you’re busy all the time and then you’re just sitting there,” Hern said.
“I feel better today. It was kind of a freak accident that happened. You never realize how fast life can change on you.”
According to information from the Abilene Police Department, officers responded to a call of a car-pedestrian accident in the parking lot of the Civic Center at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee was entering the parking lot from Northwest Second Street and struck a 57-year-old female who was walking westbound through the parking lot, according to the information.
The report does not identify Hern or the driver.
The Abilene Civic Center currently is serving as the temporary location for several county departments— including the treasurer’s department — while the courthouse, located just across the street, is being renovated.
Courthouse staff ‘right there’
Hern said the quick response by fellow courthouse employees was amazing.
“Chancy (Smith, Dickinson County Emergency Manager) was right there. He was so wonderful. The ambulance was there soon and the people in the ambulance took really good care of me to get me here (to Salina Regional),” Hern said. “I had never ridden in an ambulance before.
Hern said she sustained a leg injury from the accident that broke her leg in three spots.
“I will go back in for surgery in a couple weeks and they’ll put plates and screws in,” Hern said.
She is not in a great deal of pain; however, she “tolerates pain pretty good” and is on pain medication.
Doctors have told her to expect a 3 to 6 month recovery.
She expected to be released from the hospital today (Friday).
“My daughter is a CNA so will be able to help with footcare,” she added.
Hern wanted to assure the public that the treasurer’s office will continue to operate as usual despite her absence.
“It will be kind of like we did during quarantine or different times when we’ve been working different schedules,” she said. “And I have a laptop so I can work remotely.”
Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman said he was thankful Hern’s injuries weren’t any worse than they were.
He also noted the treasurer’s department will still be open for business.
“Leah has taken great strides to prepare her office to operate in her absence, whether it’s vacation or whatever,” Homman said.
“Her employees are dedicated. It’s something they plan for — not necessarilty getting run over in the parking lot — and they plan for contingencies when somebody is gone.”
Hern said tbe accident was just “something freaky” that happened and it could have been a lot worse.
“I’ve had a lot of people praying for me,” she said. “The power of prayer is wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.