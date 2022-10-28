By Jayshaun Jones
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Gail Rodda has restored classic cars and tractors for many years. He specializes in the classic Model T from Ford Motors. Gail Rodda has restored a lot of the cars and tractors that were seen at the tractor pull and car show earlier this year. He restores the cars himself, with his son Rick Rodda. His best work involves a clean 1909 Model T with a radiant crimson color equipped with gold brass accessories and a sharp, black trim.
According to a book he wrote about the car, the project took him three-plus years of long tedious work and research, and he finished the restoration in December 2010. He has persevered to make the results of his research available to other Model T buffs in hopes of making their restorations less time-consuming and more correct.
“I had friends who had Model Ts, so I became interested in them and I’ve restored five cars of my own. My son Rick and I have restored cars for about 20 years, restoring over 100 cars,” Gail Rodda said.
Gail Rodda’s book goes over all of the various details needed to correctly restore a Model T. The book has loads of pictures with captions describing a part of the car and its function. On the first page he also thanks people who helped make the restoration possible. That list includes; Kim Dobbins, Steve Coniff, Marv Roth, Don Skille, and several others who weren’t mentioned. With this guide, anyone who fancies restoring classic Model T cars will be able to do so efficiently and correctly.
As mentioned earlier, Gail Rodda restores vintage tractors as well.
“Well, I’ve always been interested in John Deere tractors,” Gail Rodda said.
He said that John Deere tractors are the most collectible tractor that there is as they are pretty popular. He met with a dealer here in Dickinson County who sold a lot of tractors. His father owned a GP John Deere tractor when he was growing up and he also worked for his neighbor across the road who had two John Deere tractors and Gail Rodda drove the G model from 1950.
“I restore tractors for my own hobby, it’s something I enjoy doing,” Gail Rodda said.
Not only has Gail Rodda restored vintage cars and tractors, but he has also done some handy work on his home. He fixed the barn at his home and kept the original design of when his father built it in 1918. He has also made improvements to his home.
“All of the cabinets in my kitchen are red oak, which we put in,” Gail Rodda said.
He also has built different fixtures in his home. He said takes pride in rolling up his sleeves and getting to work restoring different things about his home or vintage cars and tractors.
