The Kansas Insurance Department recently made its annual distribution to local Dickinson County Firefighter Relief Associations (FRAs). Pursuant to the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, $109,252.81 has been distributed among ten local FRAs within Dickinson County.
The funds from the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act are generated by a two percent tax paid by insurance companies on fire and lightning insurance premiums written in Kansas. Associations primarily use their distributed funds for insurance premiums and safety enhancements. The relief funds may pay for the health, accident, disability, and life insurance premiums of local firefighters. Safety enhancements such as new firetrucks, fire station building improvements, and firefighting gear can be purchased via relief funds loaned to local governing entities.
“Firefighters work to keep us safe, and the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act acknowledges those efforts by providing additional protections for firefighters and their loved ones,” said Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “The Act not only gives first responders needed safety nets, but it also allows local communities to provide their citizens with improved firefighting equipment and resources.”
The statewide distribution of the 2022 Kansas Firefighters Relief Act funds can be viewed at insurance.ks.gov/otherservices/firefighters/fra-relief-distributions.php. Kansans can learn more about the Firefighter Relief Act by visiting insurance.kansas.gov/firefighters.
