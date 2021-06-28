This is the fifth article in a series about the early years of Dickinson County and the controversy surrounding the selection of the county seat.
In the last installment, the City of Enterprise decided it was the best location for the county seat, once again, igniting a dividing controversy.
As the month of February 1882 wore on the county seat context question only became more controversial.
On Feb. 10, 1882, a J. W. Robson wrote the Abilene Weekly Chronicle that the entire question over moving the county seat to Enterprise and the petition had been “presented craftily, secretly and deceptively, to the voters of this county by the agents of one of the most pestilent county rings that ever afflicted a long-suffering people.”
Robson also argued that the creators of the petition were “wicked men who are seeking to be revenged on the citizens of Abilene, in this the hour of their great loss and trial.”
For Robson, the entire question of moving the county seat was just a case of a vendetta of certain people against Abilene and that the citizens of the county should not support those people or the petition.
Harsh terms & insults
The above article, in many ways, introduced the use of fairly harsh terms (“pestilent county rings” and “wicked men”) for those on the opposing side. From here on out, both Abilene and Enterprise began using harsh terms and insults to describe the other.
On Feb. 14, 1882, The Weekly Democrat of Abilene had cause to print a lament over the heating up of the controversy. According to the Democrat: “Enterprise says: ‘Remove the county seat.’ Abilene rejoins: ‘No, you don’t,’ and the two towns look across the bloody chasm with bated breath and the determination to do or die raging in their bosoms. When will this cruel war be over?”
Unfortunately, the “cruel war” was still only in its beginning phases.
Petition validity questioned
The county commission convened on Feb. 15 and 16 to review Enterprise’s petition, but decided that the commission had no way of knowing if the petition had the required three-fifths of legal county voters or not.
While the petition had 2,156 signatures, the commission argued that since the assessment rolls had been destroyed in the fire, the commission had no way of knowing if the 2,156 signatures actually represented three-fifths of the county voters or not until a new assessment roll was completed in May 1882.
This, naturally, suited the supporters of Abilene but Enterprise argued that the commission was just bowing to the pressures of Abilene.
According to The Solomon Sentinel of Feb. 22, 1882: “The commission refused the prayer of 2,156 legal electors, thereby disfranchising them. Will farmers stand this outrage of the Abilene ring, a set of as big scoundrels as ever went unhung? Better, far better that the farmer should burn his house and emigrate to other States, than to meekly submit to such outrageous treatment.”
Then on March 1, the Sentinel went further by arguing that the county commissioners had lost all honor and had been corrupted by the monopolists of Abilene. The editor of the Sentinel implied that the county commissioners had been bribed by the supporters of Abilene and had become mere “tools or hirelings” and “speaking trumpets for the Abilene ring.”
For the Sentinel, “This petition refers to nothing in the past, or to the location of the county seat twelve years ago. Dickinson County is today without county buildings or records, and everything in the past must give way to the present condition of affairs.
“Twelve years ago Dickinson County (with ten percent of its present population) was not sufficient to the settling of so important a question as that of the location of the county seat, except temporarily. And now, that she has grown to maturity, this important question ought, and we trust will be settled by the voice of the people, as 2,156 have signified themselves desirous of a voice in the matter. Abilene undoubtedly acknowledges the dishonest possession of the county seat, by her opposition to this very fair and honest proposition to call an election.”
This argument, though, leads to an interesting issue the above author does not address. By the same argument, if the county population continued to grow significantly, then in 20 years the county might have to hold another county seat election to meet the needs of that time.
