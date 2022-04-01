Anyone wishing to reach the Dickinson County Planning and Zoning Department and Director Tim Hamilton should call (785) 263-4464.
The county recently changed its phone service provider to Twin Valley Telephone so each department only has one public line activated.
In past years, the zoning department has had a different number associated with it. That number is no longer in use.
