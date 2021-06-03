The Dickinson County Commission approved two resolutions Thursday, May 27 opposing two federal government programs.
Resolution No. 052721 stated the commission’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s 30x30 land preservation goal, while Resolution No. 052721A opposed the inclusion of Dickinson County in the Kansas-Nebraska National Heritage Region.
Both resolutions passed unanimously.
The 30x30 land preservation goal stemmed from an executive order, issued by President Biden in January, which stated he wanted to develop a program to conserve at least 30 percent of the lands and waters in the United States by 2030, Dickinson County Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf explained.
“Some 680 million acres of our nation’s land that will be set aside and permanently preserved in its natural state preventing productive use of these lands and resources,” she said.
“The commission is being asked to sign this because we feel there is significant harm to the economy of Dickinson County and it could injure the county’s businesses and citizens,” Dockendorf said. “There’s nothing in the constitution or statutory authority for the president, the department of interior, the department of agriculture or another federal agency to set aside and permanently preserve 30 percent of the land.”
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he heard from many rural residents who said they have farms and pastureland and they already are preservationists and conservationists who have taken care of the land for generations.
A formal decree from Washington, D.C. is not necessary.
Rural Abilene resident Kevin Harris said while he did not attend the meeting to speak on the 30x30 plan the program is invasive to agriculture and said producers need to be aware of all avenues the federal government might use, including stipulations in the CRP program and other means.
“I think it’s good we’re stating this is something we don’t want to see happen and we need to be keenly aware on how they might try to do this, standing with our Senators and Congressmen who have also said they don’t want this,” Harris said.
The 30x30 land preservation goal states the mission is to tackle the climate crisis.
“There’s a limit on what do you want for parks, what do you want for preservation and government control. It’s a little bit of a challenge as far as property rights have to be concerned,” Peterson said.
Even though preservation sounds good, it’s also property rights and individuals’ rights that are impacted in a way we would not want them impacted,” he added.
Kansas-Nebraska National Heritage Partnership
With the second resolution, the commission voted to oppose the county’s inclusion in the Kansas-Nebraska National Heritage Area, which encompasses 49 counties in Kansas and Nebraska. Dickinson is one of 26 counties in Kansas, which also includes Marshall, Washington, Republic, Jewell, Smith, Phillips, Norton, Decatur, Sheridan, Graham, Rooks, Osborne, Mitchell, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Trego, Ellis, Russell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Ottawa, Saline and Geary.
The stated mission of the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership (KNHAP) is to connect communities and attractions, instill pride of place, and promote immersive experiences for residents and visitors to enhance appreciation for the region’s unique landscape and nationally significant cultural history, according to program information.
However, many people find the program concerning. Several public meetings were conducted in the counties included in the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership in April where hundreds of people expressed that they were not comfortable with the program which organizers called a “land grab.”
One of those meetings, held at the Hitching Post in Abilene, attracted more than 100 people.
Speaking of that meeting, Peterson said it included not only Dickinson County residents, but many who came from nearby counties.
“It was a strong consensus — if not unanimous — that our citizens, farmers, ranchers and property owners were not comfortable with the national heritage area,” Peterson said.
During work session preceding the meeting, Harris delivered a 260-signature petition to the commission expressing the signers’ desire to opt out of the KNHAP.
Harris said the large number of signatures was collected just within a three or four day period and many others would have signed if there had been more time.
Many people have a “lot of leeriness designating land into any type of program,” Harris said.
Angel Cushing from Lyon County, Kan., who was one of the people who organized the statewide informational meetings expressed her appreciation to the commission for listening. She spoke during work session about the program.
“I appreciate you having us here today. I want to reiterate that I am not personally against national heritage areas, but I am against having a national heritage area over farmland.”
Peterson said he does believe the national heritage designation invites interference in local affairs by special interest groups that claim to be stakeholders.
“One of the concerns is that some of the people making some of the decisions or have some control over people are not familiar with our area,” Peterson said. “And it goes back to personal property rights and letting people in our county just maintain some of the control they have and not have it taken away.”
With the addition of Dickinson County’s resolution 23 of the 26 Kansas counties in the partnership have opted out.
Tax foreclosure process explained
County Counselor Doug Thompson explained the county’s delinquent tax foreclosure process after news reports last week about the inability of the owners of the Brookville Hotel and Munson’s Prime to agree on a contract for the planned Legacy Kansas restaurant. It also came out that more than $160,000 in taxes from 2016 through 2020 was owed to the county .
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said they had received several calls about the situation.
Although the Brookville property may be in arrears it had not come up in the county’s foreclosure process, Thompson said.
That’s due to the fact that the 2016 delinquent taxes are not in process because it takes about four years before the foreclosure process begins, plus the 2015 tax sale has been postponed twice due to COVID-19. The first time because people could not be removed from their homes during the pandemic and the second time because the federal government extended the time for people with various government loans.
“We were not able to go forward because of that,” Thompson said, noting that now the restrictions have lifted his office is getting the paperwork in order to process for the third time.
He assured county residents if the Brookville property comes up in a future tax sale it would be treated just like “John Doe’s property” and does not get any special treatment.
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
