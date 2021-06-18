The Community Foundation of Dickinson County has received its largest single donation to date from an individual — a $2,585,000 estate gift from the late Tracy W. Gatch.
Gatch grew up in Woodbine on the family farm, received his post-secondary education from Emporia State University and began his teaching career in the Rexford/Quinter area of Kansas.
He later moved to Junction City, where he taught at Westwood Elementary. Following his teaching career, Gatch worked at the now-closed Twin Valley Nursery on Ohio Street in Salina and was then employed until his retirement at Phillips Lighting, working on the assembly line. He died Nov. 23, 2020, following a brief illness.
“Tracy enjoyed the quietness of life on the farm. He never really liked city life,” said Tracy’s sister, Connie Stevens of Salina, “but when our parents (Dewain and Katharine (Lueker) Gatch) retired, they sold the farm and moved to Salina. Our parents taught us the value of hard work and investing.”
Tracy was a private man who enjoyed national and international travel, biking, running and baseball and could often be found encouraging the youth of Salina at ballgames.
“My brother certainly enjoyed cheering for the young people who were so thrilled to be playing ball, and he would often ride his bike to the fields to watch the games,” Stevens said.
The estate gift to the Community Foundation was established as an unrestricted endowment to the Community Foundation’s operating fund.
“This awe-inspiring gift from Mr. Gatch is a game-changer for the Foundation. It will empower us to be proactive in our mission,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “We are humbled by the opportunity to honor Tracy, his generosity and his legacy.”
Donors who become members of the Legacy Society of the Foundation ensure that the Foundation will continue to live out its motto of “For good. For ever.”
‘”With careful stewardship and wise financial management, the Foundation is well equipped to honor Mr. Gatch’s intentions. We are very grateful to receive donations such as this, which ensures the Foundation’s stability, and which will benefit Dickinson County in perpetuity,” commented Board of Directors’ President Richard Carlson.
About the Community Foundation of Dickinson County
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is a placed-based giving nonprofit organization. Founded in 1999 by individuals, families, and businesses who share a passion for Dickinson County, the Foundation has awarded over $8M in grants and scholarships to area nonprofits and students.
To find out more information about the Foundation, establish a fund, or become a Legacy Society member, please contact the Foundation at 785.263.1863 or visit the website at www.communityfoundation.us.
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.