Dickinson County, in cooperation with Occupation Center of Central Kansas, is offering a new program that will help first responders better assist special needs individuals who find themselves in emergency situations.
S.A.Id, the Special Needs Alert and Identification program, provides EMS, fire and law enforcement first responders with resources to identify special needs individuals in the event those individuals need emergency response.
The alert defines the individual's condition and needs to first responders before they arrive at the incident to better improve responders' communication and interaction with the individual.
The program is geared towards individuals with a physical or mental impairment, including those with an increased risk for chronic physical, developmental, behavioral or emotional conditions that require specialized assistance.
Emily Nichols, Emergency Communications Center director, worked with OCCK to bring the S.A.Id program to Dickinson County.
The program went live on Monday, Jan. 9.
County residents wanting to participate can complete the information form online and a S.A.Id alert will be created in the 911 database. The information form can be found on the homepage of the county's website dkcoks.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.