Unified School District 435 will be adding an extra full-time CTE job to Abilene High School.
CTE — which stands for career and technical education — allows students to gain skills and knowledge about the possibilities after high school.
According to Superintendent Greg Brown, the job description for this position is purposely vague at this point in time.
“We are looking to provide some help for Charity Bathurst,” he said. “The live streaming that we’re doing, the curriculum that has come out of the big screens … It’s really been remarkable what that has done for the authentic learning for our kids in this high school — and middle school now. We’ve gotten into that this year. The growth of that program, the trying to stay ahead of everything we do with those tools is just phenomenal.”
He said the district needed to provide support for Bathurst’s program, which teaches students audiovisual skills to students.
The program, which enables online livestreaming of district events and meetings and has students running the scoreboards and play-by-play during ballgames among other things, has garnered a lot of interest from students.
Brown said district officials aren’t 100 percent sure exactly how this new position will be utilized yet, only that the new position is needed.
“We do know that we need to find a way to enhance the supervision of our technology applications in our school system,” Brown said.
He said roughly 20 to 30 percent of the new job’s salary will likely be able to be covered with grant funding, if interest in the program remains strong.
High School Principal Ben Smith said he had taken part in discussions of how this new position could be utilized.
“When we talk about an ideal candidate, in my head it’s somebody who can work with the video production, can work with Five Star Studios and the streaming, help in the evenings but also can teach maybe some computer programing, some computer essentials I and II,” Smith said. “And if we can do that — if we can find that person — that opens up the possibility of starting another CTE pathway, which would be in the safety and security — for lack of better words, law enforcement — pathway. We’ve got somebody on staff who is qualified to teach that and by pulling some classes off their schedule and into this area, we would be able to put in place — over the next couple years — a full law enforcement and security pathway.”
The USD 435 Board of Education agreed that a new position was needed and voted to allow the new job to be added at AHS.
