Provided no changes are made to school funding formulas in the upcoming state legislative session, an expected increase in base state aid should be sufficient to fiscally balance a decline in Abilene Schools enrollment.
School board members and administrators met Dec. 7 in a special session to proactively begin looking at options should state funding decrease and/or enrollment continue to drop.
“If enrollments are going down, obviously there will be some adjustments … across the district in order to be fiscally responsible with our with our school funding,” said Greg Brown, school superintendent. “If the legislative session coming up doesn't present anything different in terms of funding challenges, we should be in very good shape (for the 2023/2024 school year).”
About five years ago Kansas legislators passed a school funding law, which increases the base state aid. This year it was about $4,800. Next year it is projected at about $5,100 per student, Brown said. With the increase in dollars per student, the district should be able to absorb a projected decline in student numbers in the next school year.
During the special meeting, board members began to contemplate how to continue delivering quality education with the anticipation of reduced students and dollars in the future.
“We started with the concept of, ‘what is it that we will do everything in our power to do to maintain what makes going to schools in Abilene what it is?’” Brown said. “Essentially, what are we most committed to for teaching and learning for our kids in our district?”
The discussion focused on how the district will maintain its commitment to promoting effective teaching and learning regardless of funding challenges.
“We talked very general terms,” Brown said. “Essentially, just to give the admin a little bit of clarity for how to deal with possible adjustments as they might come up.”
By the numbers
In the 2017/2018 school year, Abilene’s enrollment for kindergarten through 12th grade was 1,508. There was a steady decline for the next three years before a slight increase in 2021/2022. That increase, plus some, was lost this year with enrollment sitting at 1,373.
Projections that Brown presented to the board show a continued decrease for the next five years, bringing enrollment down to 1,230 students in all grades by 2027/2028.
Abilene is not alone. In districts surrounding USD 435, Saline, southeast of Saline, Junction City and Herington have all seen decreases over the past five years. Clay Center, Solomon and Chapman have each increased; Solomon and Chapman by 40 students each.
Brown said there are several contributing factors to the decrease in Abilene.
“There's fewer babies being born,” he said. “That's a big chunk of it.”
His assertion is backed by data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A report on the KDHE website states the 2019 birth rate in Kansas was the lowest since 1912 when records started being kept.
“Over the past 20 years (2000-2019), the Kansas birth rate has fluctuated between a peak of 15.1 births per 1,000 population (reported in 2007) and a low of 12.1 births per 1,000 population (reported in 2019),” the report states. “Recent low birth rates continue a sustained decline that began in 2008.”
Brown said COVID-19 may also have played a role in the recent enrollment decline.
“There's a number of kids who got used to receiving their education through online learning at home,” he said. “I don't know how many here locally, but I think there's kids that prefer that format so, they're not coming back in the public schools.”
In 2018/2019, the last COVID-19 free year, enrollment dropped from 1508.3 the previous year to 1502.6. Now, three years later enrollment has dipped to 1,373.
Another concern is families with school age children moving into larger metropolitan areas.
“There are other school districts in the state of Kansas where the conversation that we had Wednesday is much more alarming because lots of people have moved to bigger communities,” he said.
Whatever the reason is, the district officials have started the conversation on how to best combat the trend of enrollment declines, which can lead to less funding.
