The Dickinson County District Court offices will be moving Feb. 1 to 3 to a temporary location for at least six months while the Dickinson County Courthouse undergoes renovation.
The temporary location will be at Sterl Hall, 619 N. Rogers.
The offices will be closed during the three-day move while staff, furniture and computer equipment is moved.
Mail should be sent to P.O. Box 127, Abilene, KS 67410, and the phone and fax numbers will remain the same. E-mail during the move Feb. 1 to 3 can be sent to dkcdc@8thjd.com. Please check our website for updates on the relocation process in case anything changes (www.8thjd.com and then the link for “Dickinson”).
The court offices are expected to reopen on Thursday, Feb. 4.
According to District Court Clerk Cindy MacDonald, hearings currently set for these three moving days are in the process of being reschedule and new notices of hearings will be sent out. “During the three-day move, we hope to at least process e-filing, as we will have access to eFlex since it is internet-based,” she said. “We will not have access to our case management program (Odyssey) during this time until our network server has been moved and set up in Sterl Hall.”
Case information can be found in eFlex for the attorneys of record and on the Public Portal [Kansas District Court Public Access Portal (kscourts.org)].
