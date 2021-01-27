The first jury trial in Dickinson County District Court since October 2019 ended with two innocent verdicts on Tuesday.
The trial overseen by Judge Benjamin Sexton was closed to the public so the jury could practice social distancing, however, the trial was shown live over YouTube.
A jury of 12 spent about an hour finding that Steven P. Zelniker Sr., was not guilty of a criminal threat and innocent of criminal threat.
The charges stem from an August 7 incident at a local restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.