Some of the cases before the Dickinson County District Court will resume on Monday, May 4, according to Cindy MacDonald, clerk of the district court.
Parties will be notified if their hearings will NOT be going as scheduled, she said.
Social distancing must be maintained within the courthouse and courtroom, she said.
Those involved in a case may be asked to wait outside of the courthouse until the case is called.
Parties, witnesses, and attorneys are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering such as a scarf or bandana.
The security officers at the main entrance will be taking temperatures before anyone is allowed into the building. Please stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms.
The offices of the court clerk, court services and community corrections will remain closed to the public.
Should someone have questions, please call (785) 263-3142 and press 0. Please leave a message, including your name, phone number, and case number if you know it. A clerk will return the call as soon as possible.
Visit the District Court’s website at www.8thjd.com to confirm of the hearing dates and times.
Click on the “Court Dockets” link and look for Dickinson County District Court’s “Court Docket (PDF)” link. Search the PDF file by pressing Ctrl-F and typing in the find field either a party’s last name, an attorney’s last name, or case number. Information is continually being updated on this website, so please continue to check it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.