The Distinguished Business of the Year Award is a business that has shown organizational growth and success, high standards of excellence, innovation and incorporation of new research and technology, and significant contributions to its industry and the community.
Matt and Amber Engle, the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Distinguished Business of the Year, purchased a little hardware/lumberyard store in 2008 with the hopes that they could one day expand their enterprise.
When one Abilene store, Shopko, closed, these entrepreneurs saw an opportunity. Occupying a space that might otherwise have sat vacant for years, Matt and Amber Engle took a leap of faith and took Webb Home Center and created a new and bigger brand, Lumber House True Value.
This growth embodies the sentiment behind the Distinguished Business of the Year award, and the Chamber is thrilled to bestow this award upon them.
