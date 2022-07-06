June 11, 2008 just before 10:30 p.m., a tornado devastated the community of Chapman.
Though the damage was severe, the tornado inspired the community to rally around itself and rebuild with the help of Extreme Home Makeover.
Recently, the Dickinson County Heritage Center put up a small display commemorating the storm and Chapman’s subsequent recovery. Dickinson County Historical Society Director Austin Anders said the display is temporary and will remain up at the museum for the next six months to a year.
Curator of the museum Andrew Pankratz, who helped coordinate the display, said the hope was to commemorate the upcoming 15th anniversary of the storm.
Anders said several board members from the Chapman area had floated the idea.
The display is filled with photos, items on loan from CAPS such as the hall clock from the school that stopped — and is forever frozen at — the exact time the tornado hit Chapman and a cross made from stained glass from the Methodist church, an Extreme Makeover t-shirt and hat, newspaper clippings from past tornados that hit Dickinson County and scrapbooks from the 2008 storm.
“It reminds us that at any point in time, we could lose everything,” Anders said.
It’s a reminder that it’s possible to survive and to bounce back from catastrophes, he said.
“You look at Chapman,” Anders said. “You look at Udall down there in Southern Kansas — 90 percent of that town was wiped off the map and it’s still in existence today. Same with Greensburg. It’s kind of one of those (reminders to) remember ‘ok — this happened but we can get through all that.’”
“It’s also a demonstration of people working together,” Pankratz said.
The display is a testament to the determination of the people who survived the storm to put their lives back together.
Anders, as with so many in Dickinson County, has a personal connection to the Chapman tornado. He did not endure the storm himself — he was out of town the night it hit — but his family was here. Anders’ parents, upon hearing Chapman had been struck by a tornado, drove into town.
Anders’ dad and two brothers helped people who were trapped in the Casey’s General Store break out of the freeze they had sheltered in, he recalls.
“The way the building fell down, they couldn’t get out,” Anders said.
Aid from people outside the community — people who weren’t harmed by the storm but who went in afterwards to offer assistance — helped Chapman to recover and become the town it is today.
Tony Frieze was the superintendent at the time and he remembers recovery in the aftermath of the storm, as well.
Severe weather had been forecast all throughout the day — thunderstorms with the possibility of a tornado.
“We’d been warned all day long,” he said.
As with Anders, Frieze was out of town when the storm hit. When he returned home, the tornado sirens were still howling. He didn’t realize at first that there had been a tornado and that Chapman had suffered a direct hit.
“I thought it was just high winds,” he said.
Frieze was quickly disabused of this notion when he went to check on Chapman High School, which had been struck by the storm. The roof was off the gym and the auditorium had been destroyed, he said. There were trees down all over.
“I’m very fortunate — I’ve never been in a war zone,” Frieze said. “But people told me it looked just like a war zone where things had been bombed.”
He and his son proceeded downtown, where they saw severe damage to Chapman Elementary School, Chapman Middle School and the education center. Frieze described it as “a true disaster.”
At 6 a.m. the next morning, they had the chance to look at the damage in the light of day and saw the true scope of what had happened to Chapman’s schools.
Frieze called the Kansas Commissioner of Education to report what had happened.
“I wanted to let everyone know that we were going to continue to have school in Chapman and we wanted to get things rolling,” he said.
Frieze said he, his staff and the community worked seven days a week to get things so they could have classes in Chapman when school reconvened in August.
“Everybody in the community was working hard to get our schools built back,” he said.
They succeeded.
The display at the historical society commemorates this success and the success of the entire community in its recovery from the tornado.
It will remain up at the historical society where the public can view it for at least the next six months.
