Dickinson County departments that temporarily were located in the Abilene Civic Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday, April 4 and 5 to move back into the courthouse.
The offices will reopen to the public Wednesday, April 6.
Departments returning to the courthouse include the county clerk, treasurer, register of deeds, appraiser, emergency management and GIS/IT (global information services/information technology).
The planning and zoning department also will return to the courthouse after temporarily being located at the Dickinson County Transfer Station.
Dickinson County Administration will move back into the courthouse from its temporary headquarters in the sheriff’s office.
The courthouse will remain open during the move to accommodate members of the public who have business with Dickinson County District Court, Community Corrections, Court Services or the county attorney’s office. Those offices moved back into the courthouse March 7 and 8.
The courthouse has been undergoing an extensive remodeling process since February 2021, following construction of the new jail and sheriff’s department. The project was approved by Dickinson County voters in August 2018 and construction began in 2019.
An open house will be scheduled in coming weeks after the remodeled building is totally finished.
