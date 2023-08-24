A few years after settling one dispute that knocked NBC stations off DIRECTV the two media groups are back at it.
Since early July, Kansans who subscribe to DIRECTV have not been able to watch their NBC programming. The satellite provider removed NBC from its lineup because of a dispute with Nexstar, which owns NBC affiliates.
According to published reports the dispute is rooted in a breakdown of contract negotiations. As the contract between the two came to an end DIRECTV accused Nexstar of demanding price increases and wanted to include lower-rated channels in its line-up.
Nexstar representatives say they want payment similar to what it has with other distribution partners.
While the two work on negotiating their difference, DIRECTV subscribers who want to watch their favorite NBC shows have options other than going to a friend’s house.
“It turns out, you don’t actually need a cable subscription to get your favorite local channels to watch the news, sports, cartoons, or some great TV shows,” said Chantel Buchi, in-house streaming expert for Reviews.org. “There are other great options out there.”
Through its media representative, Tim Tincher, Reviews.org suggested the following workarounds until Nexstar and DIRECTV work out their differences.
— Purchase an HD Antenna: Old school, but it works. Grab an HD antenna (available at big box stores like Walmart, Amazon, or Target) to get those local channels (at no cost) back on to your TV.
— Subscribe to your local TV channel’s app: Most channels have their own apps now. Subscribing means you won't miss out on your favorite shows and news.
— Consider a Live TV streaming app: Who needs cable? These streaming services (such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling Blue, or Fubo) often include local channels in their lineup.
— Live stream local news from their website: Tune in live via the channels' websites. No sweat.
— YouTube: Yep, even YouTube's got news clips from local stations. Quick and easy.
