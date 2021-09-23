The Kansas Department of Labor released the August 2021 Labor Report Sept. 17, breaking down the current labor statistics for Kansas counties. For Dickinson County, the civilian labor force is 9,165 residents with 8,811 employed and 354 unemployed. The rate of unemployment shifted from 4.4% in July to 3.9% in August. Civilian labor force describes any resident of Dickinson County who is capable of working and is looking for work, if not currently employed.
Looking over a ten year period (2011 to 2021), Dickinson County saw a decline in the unemployment rate from 6.3% in 2011 to 3.3% in 2018. The rate did pick back up in 2020 with pandemic unemployment at 4.4% and now is decreasing once again to 3.9%.
Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, a non-profit organization, focuses on “an aggressive, economic development business expansion and attraction plan initiated” in Dickinson County. Director Chuck Scott spoke about the increase of employers in the area leading to the decrease in the unemployment rate for the county as a whole.
“I do know, we’ve got a number of our larger employers that still have a number of job openings,” Scott said. “So I’m going to give credit to those businesses for continuing to market themselves and provide good quality jobs in the area that some people obviously have taken advantage of and hired on to those various businesses. That’s got to be part of what’s driving that unemployment number down.”
Current Labor
Statistics and Facts for Dickinson County
KDL keeps running data on job openings and the job market, through online job postings, inside all Kansas counties and metropolitan areas.
As of Sept. 21, KDL documents 300 online job postings in Dickinson County. The top five skills those employers are looking for include customer service, flexibility, organizational skills, interpersonal skills and problem solving.
For Dickinson County, KDL created a list of highest and lowest projected employment industries for the area. Office and administrative support jobs and gasoline station positions will see an increase in job postings and need for applicants. Machinery manufacturing and specialty trade contractors will see a decrease in need for those positions in Dickinson County.
