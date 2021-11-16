Early in the morning on Nov. 10, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office received notification that the Geary County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a 2015 Ford Mustang. The Mustang had been reported stolen from Wichita and was headed westbound on I-17. Units from Geary County lost sight of the vehicle as it entered road construction on the Interstate near the Chapman exit.
Deputies from Dickinson County would late locate the vehicle on the Interstate in the north ditch, just before the bridge which is under construction.
Using thermal imaging technology, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputy who is tasked with operating the Sheriff’s Office drone located the suspect in a field roughly a quarter mile north of I-70.
The drone operator then directed a unit from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and a unit from the Chapman Police Department to the suspect’s location.
The suspect, Jacob A. Lehmkuhl, age 33 of Wichita, was taken into custody without incident.
Lehmkuhl was turned over to Geary County deputies for transport back to Geary County.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Chapman Police Department and Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services were all involved in this investigation.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office will not release any further information at this time.
