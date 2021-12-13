Starting in 2022, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department will be increasing their involvement in four school districts in the county. As of Jan. 17, Deputy Brandon Depew will become the school resource deputy for Hope, Chapman, Herington and Solomon school districts. While he has been serving schools for some time now, Depew will now be entering and interacting with schools daily.
“I want to have a community approach to not only law enforcement, but just welfare in general. So like you got the school districts, schools, school teachers, parents, grandparents and law enforcement. I want there to kind of be a group effort. That’s why we are trying to get an officer into the schools and develop those contacts with the kids, with teachers and hopefully develop the contacts with the parents outside of school.” Jerry Davis, county sheriff said.
There are several duties Depew will be working on once he begins. One of the bigger changes he will bring is the change from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education to Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence. The overall issue Depew has with D.A.R.E. is that it has not adapted well to the current times since its inception in 1983.
“You’ve got these farm kids out in rural schools who don’t have that interaction,” Depew said. “You might have 5-10 kids in their class and that’s the gist of their circle. Or you get into Abilene kids or Heringotn kids or Solomon kids where we got influences from Salina coming into Solomon. We got influences from White City and Wichita area coming into Herington, and those kids have a broader knowledge. A program simplified into alcohol and tobacco isn’t going to cut it anymore.”
He said the program itself would remain much the same.
“The program itself hasn’t changed,” Depew said. “I took it in 1995 myself, so I’ve been through the program, but I’ve also taught the program. [It] has not changed a whole lot.”
Another major issue Depew has is that the effects of alcohol and tobacco are only talked about for an hour in one lesson. L.E.A.D. divides alcohol, tobacco and marijuana into three hour-long lessons.
“As trends are evolving, as we see an addition of vaping, as we see the addition of legalization of marijuana,” Depew said. “[D.A.R.E.] has not really changed to encompass that. They have added on a vaping program, but it’s one of those extra things we do.”
The resistance strategy D.A.R.E. teaches is also outdated, Depew said. While the main premise of staying away where drugs can be found is still viable, they are not compensating for the internet.
“I can sit here and be like I’m going to sit here and talk with nobody for the rest of the day, but I’m going to go home and go on Facebook. No, I’m not talking directly with them, but I can still read stuff,” Depew said. “Or I’m going to go home and watch TV. I have people telling me what I should be buying, as far as ads go. There’s no way to get away from people nowadays.”
As for other goals, Depew will be creating positive experiences with law enforcement to change the stereotype that seeing a police officer means something bad has happened.
“Going in a reading to the kindergarten through fifth grade age group. I also [head] our drone program, so I have the drones with me. We’ve gone into Chapman middle school in a STEM class and let them see hands-on what the drones do,” Depew said. “Having those interactions, even in the hallway where it’s just a ‘hey, how’s it going,’ so they can talk.”
While interacting with the kids, Depew said he can learn what apps kids are using and what trends they are taking part in. He can take what he learns, explain them to his department and parents and tell what they need to watch out for.
Abilene School District will not be included in the program since they have their own deputy program.
Kevin Suthers, Chapman School District superintendent, and Justin Coup, Solomon School District superintendent, are both supportive of the school resource deputy program and L.E.A.D. said is glad to have the support of the sheriff’s department for positive interactions.
“We want that to not always be in a negative way. It can be for a variety of positive choices and steps also to help our youth,” Suthers said.
To learn more about L.E.A.D., go to leadrugs.org. To learn more about the school resource deputy program, you can contact Deputy Depew at 785-263-4081.
