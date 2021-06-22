Note: The following is the first in a series of articles about the early years of Dickinson County and the controversy surrounding the selection of the county seat.
One of the earliest important decisions facing a newly created county can be the selection of the location of the county seat.
This decision can affect whether a town prospers and thrives or declines. While a town could grow and thrive without the county seat designation, a town that became county seat became more attractive to prospective businesses and settlers. With that in mind, the decision on where to place the county seat had the capability to become quite controversial.
In most cases, the controversy remained in the realm of written and oral debate, but some counties in Kansas even experienced isolated cases of violence over the selection of a county seat.
Dickinson County, while escaping any cases of violence, experienced heated controversy over the location of the county seat. Unusually, though, Dickinson County was fated to go through this controversy more than once.
Dickinson County was officially established by the state of Kansas on Feb. 20, 1857, and the county seat was then placed at a small town called Buchanan.
In February 1857, Buchanan was the only platted town in the county and was located just west of the present-day city of Solomon (while the town sat in what is today Saline County, in 1857 that land was considered as part of Dickinson County).
When it was declared county seat, Buchanan just had a few log cabins and no businesses and the dreams of Buchanan becoming a large and prosperous city slowly dwindled.
So, in 1858 the county seat was moved to the small town of Newport (1 ½ miles east of Detroit) and the first county commission meeting was held in July 1861.
Abilene shows an interest
After the platting of the city of Abilene in 1860, the citizens of Abilene became interested in the county seat. So, on Aug. 19, 1862, the county held an election to determine the location of the county seat.
A total of 101 people voted and Abilene was voted in as the new county seat. Then in 1869, William Lamb, a county commissioner from the Detroit area, again brought up the county seat location issue. Lamb created a petition to move the county seat to Detroit and received enough signatures that convinced the county commission to grant an election.
More voters than residents
On March 22, 1869, the people of Dickinson County voted once again on the location of the county seat. Detroit received 120 votes and Abilene won with 189 votes for a total of 309 votes. The problem, though, was that Dickinson County only had 218 legal voters in the county as of 1869, so the issue was where the extra 91 votes came from.
More voted in the election than lived in Dickinson County at the time, which led to questions of fraud. Naturally, William Lamb and the supporters of Detroit were angered by the outcome and claimed that the election was fraudulent.
Lamb claimed that many of those who voted for Abilene were not actually qualified and legal voters. As the year went on, it became quickly apparent that the county seat question was far from settled and that a new election was the only solution.
1870 County Seat controversy
With the 1869 county seat election surrounded by controversy and claims of fraud, the county commission called another election over the county seat location to settle the matter, which was held on Feb. 15, 1870.
By February 1870, the population of Dickinson County had increased significantly due to more settlers coming west and the continuation of the cattle trade in Abilene so the numbers of potential voters had increased dramatically since the previous year.
While later reports of the 1870 county seat vote record that the contest was heated and controversial, there is very little from that period that has survived to give us a detailed account of what was said or debated on the issue.
Abilene did not have its first newspaper until the end of February or beginning of March 1870, after the election was over, and Detroit’s newspaper, The Western News, is hard to locate, with only three of their newspapers still in existence (only two of those, though, date from the period in question and only one of these two is still readable).
The Feb. 11, 1870 edition of The Western News carried three articles that explored the issue in depth.
One article was short and to the point when it stated that “Abilene is DEAD, will be BURIED next TUESDAY NIGHT.”
A second article was a letter written to the newspaper by an unnamed farmer living on Chapman Creek. This writer argued that the citizens of Dickinson County were not being represented fairly in Abilene and that the location of the county seat in Abilene was inconvenient and costly to the farmers of the county, especially those living in the Chapman Creek area.
On top of that, he argued, Abilene was an immoral town and that people should not support it as the county seat, if they had any morals.
According to the farmer:
“In the last three years there has been MURDERED in Abilene, 17 men, seven of these were ruthlessly murdered through the influence of ‘Fancy women’ and six were slaughtered through intemperance and drunken rows, the remaining four were murdered outright, in cool hand to hand fights. Think of this voters of Dickinson County. 17 souls snatched from earth, 17 souls taken in their sins, ushered before their God without a moments warning, all of this done at our county seat. Oh, men what are your principles, what are you thinking about, that you will uphold and sustain licensed murder and Licentious Lust. Last summer there was three houses of ill fame and twenty-one fallen women who resided in Abilene….
Murder, lust, highway robbery, and whores run the town, day and night, decent women dare not walk the streets, and men who made the town dare not appear on her sidewalks, and yet [Charles] Thompson and [Timothy] Hersey dare look on enlightened people in the face and ask their vote…. Read what I have taken time and pain to bring out, ponder well, and if I have lied to you, vote against your interest and Detroit. Vote against your Irish and American friends living around Detroit, and vote for licensed Roudyism, Lust, Murder and Robbery.”
A bad reputation?
In other words, did the voters of Dickinson County really want a county seat that had such a high occurrence of murder and allowed prostitutes to practice there?
Abilene cast a bad light on the county and the voters of the county needed to choose a county seat location that had higher morals and met the best interests of the county. Detroit, in the eyes of this farmer of Chapman Creek, met these criteria.
The final article in the Feb. 11, 1870 edition of The Western News was written to the paper by a citizen of Solomon City calling himself “Country Jo.”
This writer expressed relief that the election was coming soon and that Solomon City backed Detroit for county seat. According to “Country Jo:”
“Solomon City will now have an opportunity for repaying Traitors at Abilene, for their miserable infidelity to Solomon City. Solomites remember that Abilene promised us one-half the entire Texas Cattle trade of the County, if we would help them run their meeting at Humbargers Ford [located along the Smoky Hill River, north and east of what is today Brown’s Park], two years ago. Now to my own personal knowledge, the first Herd that started for Solomon City, was met 15 miles south of here, and turned to Abilene by Tim Hersey and Charles H. Thompson, don’t forget this.
“Don’t forget that all the county records were destroyed in 1862, and again in ’63, to keep from settling with the county. Don’t forget that we, as an entire community, were turned away from Abilene when we asked Jo McCoy pay for our cattle that died with Spanish Fever.
“Don’t forget that Abilene was run in ’67, ’68, and ’69 by Vagabonds, Ruffians, Fancy Women, Rot Gut Whiskey and Gamblers, that citizens were murdered and robbed in broad day light by Abileneites.
“Don’t forget that the ballot box is stuffed at every election, and if any citizen attempts to protect them, he is knocked down by the most prominent men in Abilene. Don’t forget that Murder, Robbery, Fancy Women, Riot and Corruption hold high carnival at Abilene all the year round….”
In other words, “Country Joe” argued that Abilene had looked out for its own interests no matter the cost and at the expense of the rest of the county.
He also agreed with the Chapman Creek author in the previous article that murder, prostitutes and other immoral factions controlled Abilene and that the voters of Dickinson County needed a county seat that better represented the rest of the county.
The second installment of this series will provide additional insight on the county seat controversy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.