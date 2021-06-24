Note: The following is the third in a series of articles about the early years of Dickinson County and the controversy surrounding the selection of the county seat. The previous article talked about a war of words being played out in letters published in the Junction City Weekly Union newspaper between Detroit and Abilene, both of which wanted the county seat.
William Lamb responded to Abilene’s letter of Feb. 5 in the Junction City Weekly Union on Feb. 12, 1870.
Abilene, on Feb. 5, had claimed, among other things, that Abilene was the town most centrally located in the county. Lamb argued that Abilene’s promise of $1,800 for the construction of a court house in Abilene was a humbug and fraud since there was a provision in the promise that the county would only receive the $1,800 if the county commissioners donated $3,000 to the fund.
According to Lamb, the county commissioners were legally prevented from doing so and that the county could not borrow funds without putting it to a vote in the first place.
In light of this, Lamb argued, Abilene’s leaders clearly had no intention of actually paying out the $1,800 and had found the easiest loop hole to escape through.
William Lamb also disputed Abilene’s claim to be the most centrally located town in the county. He stated that the geographical center of the county is just two miles south and one and a half miles west of Detroit while it is three and a half miles east and a half mile south of Abilene.
Therefore, Detroit was better suited to be the county seat as it would be more fairly situated for farmers located throughout the county. While an extra mile or two is no big deal today, in 1870 distance did play an important role when the major form of travel in the county consisted of riding by horseback or walking.
According to William Lamb:
“Ye Gods! Listen to the moral ‘Abilene’ talking about a ‘clique of unscrupulous and unprincipled persons,’ Abilene! Oh Abilene, ‘surely thou hast brass enough to start a wholesale foundry,’ but then we will have no need of trying the thing over again, so let your mind rest easy on that subject. Voters of Dickinson, I am done. I hope you will go to the polls and cast your vote for the place you consider merits the seat of justice. Let honesty be your guide, and Detroit will have no reason to complain.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1870, the election over the county seat contest was held and the citizens of Dickinson County anxiously waited for the results.
On Feb. 19, the Junction City Weekly Union stated that the precincts of Detroit and Hoffman’s Mill had not been tallied yet but that Abilene had a 216-vote lead so far. The Union predicted Abilene would win with a 160-vote lead. Then on Feb. 26 the Union reported the final results of the election as being much closer than expected. Abilene won the election with a 23-vote lead. Detroit received 320 votes while Abilene won with 343 votes.
The end of the election, though, did not bring about an end to the controversy right away. The Feb. 26 Union also noted that “the fight, it seems, is not yet ended. The judges and clerks at Detroit were all arrested for making fraudulent returns and had a preliminary examination at Abilene on Monday and Tuesday, which resulted in their being bound over to appear at the District Court…. The charge is that but 51 votes were polled at Detroit, where as 179 were returned.”
In other words, Abilene charged Detroit with election fraud and ballot stuffing, though what Abilene had to gain from charging Detroit is hard to say since Detroit had still lost the election (except for possibly trying to get some form of revenge on Detroit for trying to take the county seat away from Abilene).
According to the Junction City Weekly Union of June 18, 1870, “the ballot box stuffing in Dickinson, as will be seen by the court proceedings ended in a nolle. The Detroit fellows now propose to go for Abilene on the same charge. Abilene is debating whether to go for Solomon or not. Bill Lamb says they have more money at Abilene, but their brains are too low down. We guess that during the fall canvas a missionary or two from Junction City had better be sent to that county, armed with a soda fountain and a small pocket edition of Speer and Kallock’s discussion.” Abilene had lost its case for election fraud against Detroit.
A similar argument ran through the articles of William Lamb, “Country Joe,” and the Chapman Creek farmer, in that Abilene was corrupt and was working against the needs and interests of the rest of Dickinson County.
Another common argument was that Abilene’s morals were severely tainted by the number of murders and prostitutes found there and therefore undesirable as the county seat.
Detroit, on the other hand, was centrally located and the city best suited to justly serve the rest of the county. Abilene, on the other hand, argued that it was the city most centrally located in the county and that it had the money in hand to pay for the construction of the county buildings.
For the supporters of Abilene, Detroit was using deception and falsehoods to mislead the citizens of the county into helping Detroit steal the county seat away from Abilene.
While the election ended in a victory for Abilene, the county seat contest also created bad feelings and ill-will that continued to fester in the background and would come back to haunt the county in the future.
