Note: The following is the second in a series of articles about the early years of Dickinson County and the controversy surrounding the selection of the county seat.
While records in Dickinson County on the 1870 county seat controversy are fairly rare, there is an important series of articles that ran in a Junction City newspaper that shed some valuable light on the controversy.
Throughout January and February 1870, the Junction City Weekly Union printed a series of articles and letters from people representing Abilene and Detroit.
On Jan. 22, 1870, the Union printed an editorial stating that Abilene had claimed to raise $1,800 for the construction of the county buildings during the 1869 county seat contest but that some citizens of Dickinson County claimed that that money could not be found.
Then on Jan. 29, the Union printed a letter written in response to this charge by someone from Abilene.
This Abilene writer argued that the charge that the $1,800 was missing was completely false. Instead, the writer argued that the Dickinson County Commissioners, who were hostile to Abilene, had refused to accept the funds and thus the money was never placed in the hands of the county treasurer.
New county commissioners had been elected that were more friendly to Abilene and the money was now in the hands of the country treasurer, which the writer urged the readers to verify themselves by contacting the treasurer.
On Feb. 5, 1870, the Junction City Weekly Union printed a letter by William Lamb, who was responding to the letter written by the Abilene writer on Jan. 29. Lamb stated that Abilene’s claims were falsehoods and are just “a slur at Detroit and the late Honorable Commissioners.”
He argued that the claims of Abilene to have raised $1,800 was complete “humbug” and a means to trick the citizens into voting for Abilene.
The county commissioners, according to Lamb, can attest that Abilene never even offered the $1,800 to the county like the Abilene writer claimed and that plenty of Dickinson County citizens could prove that Abilene had broken its promises in 1869 and would continue to do so in the future.
Essentially, he was arguing that Abilene was trying to buy the votes of the county citizens while also finding a way to get out of actually paying the citizens for their votes.
Abilene responded to William Lamb’s claims on Feb. 12 in the Junction City Weekly Union. The anonymous Abilene writer called the “merciless strictures” written by William Lamb on Feb. 5 “the simple bleating of a harmless ‘Lamb’” rather than a “genuine roar.”
In other words, William Lamb, according to this Abilene author, wrote his letter to mislead and deceive. According to this Abilene supporter, Lamb’s claim that Abilene never raised the $1,800 and never offered it to the county commission were created to “manufacture a falsehood” to mislead the citizens of the county into supporting Detroit’s claim of the county seat.
The writer ended the article by stating that the $1,800 was in the hands of the county treasure, which anyone could check for themselves.
Another letter was printed in the Junction City Weekly Union of Feb. 5, but this time from someone from Abilene.
This anonymous writer from Abilene argued that Abilene is 1 ½ miles closer to the center of the county than Detroit, as well as being closer to the center of all major settlements located in Dickinson County. Detroit’s claim to being closer to the center of the county were false, according to this writer.
According to this Abilene writer: “It is hoped when this election is over and its expenses footed up, that the folly of heeding a clique of unscrupulous and unprincipled persons will fully appear, and prevent a repetition of all the present trouble and expense to the county.”
More about the controversy will be included in the next installment.
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.