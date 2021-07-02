This is the seventh article in a series about the early years of Dickinson County and the controversy surrounding the selection of the county seat.
In the previous installment, the war of words between Abilene and Enterprise intensified after county commissioners decided to hold an election to expend $15,000 donated by Abilene and $6,900 of county money for the purpose of building a courthouse in Abilene, instead of calling an election to consider moving the county seat to Enterprise.
With the election coming up on April 10, 1882, the local newspapers made their final arguments on the county seat question.
On April 7th the Abilene Gazette printed a letter from a “Jno. H. Mahan” responding to Christian B. Hoffman’s claim that the county commissioners had been bribed to support Abilene’s claim of the county seat.
Mahan argued that everyone knew the charge of bribery was false, including the ones who made the charge, and that no specific charges had been made. Instead, the charges made had been vague and general denunciations.
If C. B. Hoffman and others really thought the charges true, Mahan argued, then they would have brought the case to the district court.
C. B. Hoffman, A. R. Darling, J. H. Brady, and Hollis, instead, were using “indiscriminate abuse and malicious libeling of everybody whom they found opposing their schemes, or would not truckle to their demands.” Abilene had every right to defend its interests but Enterprise was acting in such a way to stir up bad blood.
Would either question achieve same result?
For Jno. Mahan, the vote over whether to build the court house in Abilene would achieve the same result as an election over whether to move the county seat.
Those who wanted Abilene as the county seat would vote “yes” for the construction of the court house while those who wanted Enterprise as county seat would vote “no.” A “no” vote, though, would prolong the controversy and leave the matter unsettled.
According to Mahan, Enterprise knew that it could not fairly oppose Abilene’s position as the county seat so it used malice, deception, and misrepresentation to turn voters against Abilene.
The “supposed and imagined wrongs” committed by Abilene “only exist in the fancy of [Enterprise’s] managers and her dupes,” argued Mahan.
In other words, Hoffman and others knew that they could not support their claims of bribery or the wrong doing of Abilene but used deceit to stir up malice and ill-will towards Abilene so as to support their agenda for making Enterprise the county seat.
On April 7th the Abilene Weekly Chronicle printed an editorial arguing that Abilene had the moral right to the county seat. According to the Chronicle, “The moral right involved is this, the citizens of Abilene have invested their means and devoted their energies to build up a live, thriving town. A dire disaster in the shape of a fire is visited upon them and destroys the court house. A sister town, envious of the prosperity of the town and its merchants, seizes upon this opportunity to rob us of the county seat that we gained by a fair ballot 12 years ago, the incentive that made or rather induced people to invest here and help make a city. Now, morally, more so than a year ago, have we not a right to the county seat?”
Could losing county seat financially ruin Abilene?
A common argument from Abilene newspapers throughout the entire controversy was that stripping Abilene of the county seat would financially ruin many who had settled in Abilene because it was the county seat.
Loss of the county seat would lower property values and lead to businesses leaving Abilene for the new county seat. Therefore, supporters of Abilene argued that the citizens of Dickinson County should not support moving the county seat if they valued honor or fair play.
The Chronicle argued that Enterprise lost nothing by not becoming the county seat, whereas Abilene would lose nearly everything if it lost the county seat. Enterprise was already a prosperous community and not having the county seat would change nothing.
This, though, was the problem because the supporters of Enterprise wanted to grow and expand.
According to the Chronicle, “the only valid [motive] yet to be seen is that ‘little Chris’ [Hoffman] and Hollis want it to go to Enterprise. And the idea that such little, insignificant, whipper-snappers as these, can make speeches and write abusive articles to such an extent as to influence the intelligent men of the County on such a grave question as this, is simply preposterous…. Before voting next Monday ask yourself this question: Is it right and just to Abilene, and is it for the benefit of the County that the county seat be removed to Enterprise? If you can conscientiously answer in the affirmative, vote against the acceptance of Abilene’s gift. If not, which we think you will, let your ballot be counted on the side of right and justice, reading, ‘for the erection of public buildings.’”
Unfortunately, the response of the supporters of Enterprise, if they did respond, to these arguments is unknown.
While Enterprise would have rejected the claims that they were purposefully deceiving the voters of the county, their exact counter-arguments and defense is unknown.
