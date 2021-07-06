This is the eighth and final article in a series about the early years of Dickinson County and the controversy surrounding the selection of the county seat.
In the previous installment, in the weeks leading up to the election of 1882 Dickinson County newspapers were full of accusations and insults between the cities of Enterprise and Abilene. Both wanted the title of county seat and the financial benefits that accompanied it.
April 10, 1882 finally came and the voters of Dickinson County went to the polls to decide whether a court house should be built in Abilene.
A “yes” vote meant that the voters approved of the construction of the courthouse in Abilene while a “no” vote meant that the voters did not want the courthouse constructed in Abilene.
If the “no” vote won, then the next step would have to be determined. Abilene supporters argued that this, in the end, accomplished the same thing as a vote on moving the county seat, while Enterprise supporters argued that this vote merely confused the issue and suppressed the voice of the farmers.
Interestingly, the exact count of the election results varies according to the source.
The Solomon Sentinel of April 12 stated that Abilene won the election with a 243-vote majority. There were 1,540 “yes” votes and 1,297 “no” votes.
According to the Abilene Weekly Chronicle of April 14, Abilene won with a majority of 241 votes, with 1,197 “yes” votes and 956 “no” votes.
While the results of the election ended up being the same, why there is a variation in the number of “yes” and “no” votes between the two sources are unknown. What is known, though, is that the “yes” votes won the election and the court house was built in Abilene and that the county seat question never came up again for debate.
Construction of the new court house was began in May 1882 and was completed in March 1883.
According to the April 12th edition of The Solomon Sentinel:
“Money makes the horse go! Abilene wins by two hundred and forty-three majority. The voters of this county have disfranchised themselves with the assistance of Abilene’s money, but we give Abilene and her business men credit for her hard work and victory. Still, we yet think that the question of the removal of the county seat should have been submitted first. If Abilene thinks that Solomon fought against Abilene, she is away off wrong. Solomon fought for Solomon, for her own interests, and she did nobly. She has nothing to regret, only that the proposition was not defeated. At the same times she gives Abilene credit for pluck and energy.”
The Sentinel acknowledged that Abilene had won the election but credited Abilene’s capitalists and money with winning the election.
For the Abilene Weekly Chronicle of April 14,
“This settles the county seat question. Enterprise spared nothing but truth to further its cause- money, falsehood, liquor and personal influence being used. But all to no avail.
“The farmers are too intelligent, and had a conception of the moral point involved that meant death to Enterprise. We bear Enterprise no ill-will, except those few who resorted to dishonorable means.”
Both the Solomon and Abilene newspaper ended their coverage of the controversy by claiming that the other side had used money to try and win the election. Rather than simply reporting the results of the election, both had to take a final, parting shot at the other.
In many ways, the arguments of Enterprise almost centered around making the county seat question a fight between the farmer and the capitalists and businesses of Abilene.
Enterprise painted the controversy as a conflict between the rural farmer and the urban capitalists.
Would the rural farmers have the final say or would the urban capitalists run the county?
Abilene, on the other hand, painted the controversy as a conflict between a settled and prosperous town (Abilene) and a town (Enterprise) that was envious of that prosperity.
According to Abilene, Enterprise tried to take advantage of Abilene and the fire to steal the county seat through the use of deception and strife. For Abilene, the county seat question became one of fairness to the citizens of Abilene and of a moral right to the county seat designation.
Would the voters of the county support Abilene’s moral right to the county seat or would they support the upstart city of Enterprise?
After much name calling and abuse, the county seat question was finally settled and never came up for a vote again.
While Abilene had won the election, the county seat controversy brought to light important issues and conflicts that ran throughout the county.
The controversy demonstrated that there was at least some conflict between the business interests of Abilene and the more rural farmers and communities in the county.
How, or if, this conflict was settled could prove to be an interesting study in itself.
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.