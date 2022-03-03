Ad Astra Per Aspera — meaning ‘to the stars through difficulties’ is Kansas’ state motto. It symbolizes the preserving spirit for its residents since the early settlers took on the terrain and made family farmers. During the Dec. 15 storm, many family farmers lost their livelihood under an hour with massive wildfires covering four counties.
“December 15 of 2021 was probably the worst day of my life that I’ve experienced,” Kasey Knowles Ulirch, member of the Four County Fire Mitigation said. “100 mile an hour winds rip through our countryside, burnt about 160,000 plus acres, killed over 1800 head of cattle, people lost homes, they lost bales, they lost fences, they lost everything they’ve ever worked for generations of farms are gone.”
Following a night of complete destruction, Kansanes came together to help recovery efforts from counties away. The Four County Fire Mitigation Team was born to help bring supplies and labor out to farms in Paradise, Natoma, Fairpot, Waldo, Luray, Plainville and portions of Ellis and Trego county.
Following National FFA week, events across Dickinson county found ways to bring support - whether financial, supplies or labor - to help with the relief effort. Chapman held their annual auction, in which FFA students could be bought and sent out to help with the relief.
“I believe there are 11 kids going out to the fire relief,” Chapman FFA Advisor Jake Rutledge said. “All of the FFA members who were brought to help with the Four County Fire relief are hard workers and will make a difference in Western Kansas and the fire relief.”
“It makes you feel comfortable with the (future),” Knowles Ulrich said. “That people are raising the kids to help those who lost so much and not even just that, but FFA is a wonderful organization. They definitely instill in the kids that it’s all about hard work and giving back to others.”
In Abilene, Laird Riffel created a fundraiser night on Monday to help raise money to assist with relief efforts and give back to the Abilene FFA chapter. Riffel, since the Dec. 15 storm, has found ways to help bring supplies out to the farms damaged in the fires. Deciding to raise money for Four County Fire, Riffel organized the event and went out to local businesses to gain support for the night and couldn’t believe the turnout on Monday.
“It was just awesome,” Riffel said. “I mean, I felt like the Grinch. My heart was great, but just like the movie the Grinch Stole Christmas my heart was bigger just to see everybody’s joy. I mean, what our country has been through in the last two years of this pandemic. I was just happy.”
Knowles Ulrich couldn’t believe all the support coming from communities outside the four counties.
“It’s hard to describe how grateful you feel that people want to help,” Knowles Ulrich said. “Even nationwide at this point, I had a guy from Illinois call me, I had a guy from Indiana call me and people want to help as much as they can. Everybody keeps telling me, it’s because they know that someday they’re going to need it too. Anybody in the agriculture business, I think, realizes that these things happen, natural disasters will always happen. We’re never going to stop them and we were all neighbors and I said it the other day, but I feel like the state just kind of wrapped their arms around us out there and taking good care of us.”
For people wanting to learn more about Four County Fire and how to help, please visit Four County Fire on Facebook or message Knowles Ulrich at 785-643-1951.
