If you live in the rural areas of Dickinson County you must have a permit to shoot off fireworks.
Dickinson County Resolution 032416 dictates that fireworks may be used within the unincorporated areas of Dickinson County with a permit issued by county commissioners through the county clerk’s office.
Permit forms can be found at three locations: the county clerk’s office in the courthouse at 109 E. First St., Abilene; Herington City Hall and online at the Dickinson County website at www.dkcoks.org.
The permits are free but applications must be submitted to the county clerk’s office by the close of business Thursday, July 2. No permits will be granted after that time.
The courthouse will be closed on Friday, July 3.
Completed permit forms may be brought in person into the clerk’s office, emailed to fireworks@dkcoks.org or faxed to (785) 263-2045. Faxed permits will be returned to the applicant via the fax number it was received from unless otherwise requested on the application.
Permits must by the signed by the clerk’s office and assigned a number to be valid. Permits will not be mailed.
Permit holders must be 21 years old, have signed permission from the property owner where they plan to shoot the fireworks and have the permit on scene at the location and available for inspection if requested by a law enforcement officer.
Fireworks can only be discharged in the county between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 1 through July 4.
Shooting fireworks without a permit is Class B Misdemeanor and can result in six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, according to information listed on the county’s website.
Anyone with questions about the permit or process should contact the county clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
Firework sales
Consumer fireworks can be sold in unincorporated areas of Dickinson County between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. June 27 through July 4.
Those wanting to sell fireworks will need to obtain a consumer fireworks retail sales permit from the county clerks’ office and comply with a number of conditions.
Also, organizations first must obtain a zoning permit from the Dickinson County Zoning Administrator.
For more information regarding firework sales contact the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774 and/or zoning at (785) 263-4464.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.