On Wednesday night, Dickinson County Republicans met to nominate and vote for the new county clerk. Following the retirement of Dickinson County Clerk and Election Officer Barbara Jones, the party needed to hold a convention where candidates could be nominated and members cast their ballots.
The convention saw two candidates, current Deputy County Clerk Jeanne Livingston and Brad Farber. Both members of the Republican Party since they were 18 years old, Livingston and Farber gave their 5 minute speeches and field questions from the members.
With all the ballots in, Livingston and Farber watched the ballot counting by three members. Livingston won with 27 votes and will be taking over the last year of Jones’ term before running for the seat again in 2023.
“I’m excited about the new position and I want to do the best job I can do, that’s all,” Livingston said.
