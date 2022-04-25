Hosted by the Dickinson County Republican Party Central Committee and Dickinson County Republican Women, several state and Dickinson County officials and candidates came to the Greyhound Hall of Fame April 18 to give updates and campaign for positions. Each person taking the podium was allowed a 4-minute speech for the Dickinson County Republicans Guest Night. At the end of the speeches, Jeanne Gawdun, director for government relations for Kansans for Life, gave a presentation as to why citizens should vote for the state Value Them Both Amendment Aug. 2. Around 130 people attended the meeting.
Starting off the speeches was Mike Kuckelman, chairman of the Kansas Republican Party. He gave updates on what he has been involved in recently. First, he gave updates on his trip to the Republican National Committee’s Spring Training for all republican delegates. In regards to the RNC’s unanimous vote to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, Kuckleman said he was “happy” they pulled out. The RNC is currently involved in 40 lawsuits pertaining to voter integrity and has lawyers in every state on the lookout. The RNC has Kansas ranked as the second highest state that the RNC is the least concerned about for voter integrity.
“We don’t stop locking our doors because we’ve never been burglarized. So in Kansas we are paying close attention to it. We’re watching it like a hawk and paying very close attention to it,” Kuckelman said.
The KS GOP will have four workers, paid in part by the RNC, to help the KS GOP with state elections this year, Kuckelman said.
Congressman Tracey Mann, KS-01, then took the podium. He spoke against Gov. Laura Kelly vetoing legislation April 15 and democratic policies the federal government and President Joe Biden have placed. Mann also supported Derek Schmidt for his run for state governor.
“It all comes down to freedom. At the end of the day, if you grow government, you’re going to shrink freedom, but if you shrink freedom, you’re going to grow government. That’s what this is about, and that’s what (we) as a party have to keep front and center because Americans, I believe, still want to be free,” Mann said.
Derek Schmidt, state attorney general and state governor candidate, spoke next. He spoke against Gov. Laura Kelly’s lack of action against mask mandates and said he and other republicans will continue to fight them “until the end.” He also spoke against her decision to veto legislation April 15.
“Here is what our (campaign) gameplan is… We’re just going to tell the truth. We’re going to tell the truth of the first three years of the Laura Kelly administration because I’ll promise you this, if there were to be a second term, it will look a whole lot more like the first three years then what the governor has done since November of last year,” Schmidt said.
Up next was Mike Brown, former Johnson County commissioner and secretary of state candidate. Brown gave four actions he will take if elected. First, he will sign legislation reading voter ballot dropboxes are removed from public access at the end of the day of voting. His second action will be to hire an investigator and a law enforcement officer to prosecute election crimes. Third, he will move the state to paper ballots if election machines are not “100 percent secure.” Fourth, he will ensure elections end at 7 p.m. and last one day.
“I want Kansas to be the American gold standard of election integrity,” Brown said.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who is rerunning for his position, took the podium next. His first topic was about renovations to the ksbiz.kansas.gov website his agency is building to allow people to go to one place for most of their new businesses’ permit needs. The renovations will take a year. Schwab also said the office is currently migrating to a new computer system. Schwab then went over reasons why Kansas elections are safe, such as the requirements for a legal vote and voter drop boxes.
“That’s the positive thing about republican conservatism. If we see something that doesn’t look right, we don’t yell ‘fraud, cheaters.’ We say ‘what’s the answer’ and share the answer,” Schwab said.
Kris Kobach, former secretary of state and attorney general candidate, then gave an update on what he has been doing in the past 11 months. Kobach said he is involved in, as general counsel for the Alliance of Free Citizens, three lawsuits against President Biden’s administration for COVID-19 vaccination requirements from OSHA and the Air Force and immagration laws. Kobach said that if he is elected, he will lead lawsuits like he is currently in “all the time.”
“Right now, Texas is leading the charge, bringing the majority of lawsuits,” Kobach said. “When I’m attorney general, Kansas and Texas will be standing side by side, bringing these lawsuits to take on the Biden administration.”
Speaking next was Tony Mattivi who is running for attorney general. With his prosecution history in the Middle East and Kansas, Mattivi said he should be the next attorney general because he feels the attorney general should be a law enforcement official and not a career politician. He will fend off pro-choice groups and organizations when they sue if the Value Them Both Amendment passes.
“I believe we need an attorney general who is focused on law and order, keeping you safe and what is best for Kansas,” Mattivi said.
District 12 Sen. Caryn Tyson then took the microphone to promote her run for state treasurer. First going over her background, she has experience as a software engineer, was a part of NASA and won National Legislator of the Year in 2021. If she becomes state treasurer, Tyson said she will go through budgets to cut wasteful spending. She also said the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System should never have invested in Russia or China.
“I want transparency. I want accountability. I want judiciary responsibility,” Tyson said.
The other state treasurer republican candidate, Representative Steven Johnson, then took his turn at the podium. His speech contained his history as a legislator since 2011 and his focus on finance, such as how much money has been saved for KPERS, state investments and other state funds.
Vice president of the Kansas Senate and Sen. Rick Wilborn then gave a speech about how he enjoyed working with various politicians, such as Rep. John Barker and Sen. J.R. Claeys.
Sen. J.R. Claeys then came to the podium to speak about the opportunities to vote republicans into office this election season and spoke against public schools trying to keep certain topics taught in classrooms hidden.
“We’re going to shine a bright light on what is going on in public schools,” Claeys said. “We’re going to fight, fight, fight until we can give people options to get out of these schools where they have decided that this age-inappropriate sexual education, Critical Race Theory, and these kinds of woke leftist ideologies need to be a part of child’s education.”
House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins spent his speech talking about bills Derek Schmidt has presented to the House and spoke against Gov. Kelly signing and vetoing certain bills.
Scott Hill, running for state representative, then took the podium. First, he talked about his childhood in Montana and farming in Dickinson County. For legislation, Hill spoke against how some politicians, state and federal, did not abide by the constitution when the COVID-19 pandemic came.
“We shouldn’t have had to take 18 months to decide that we have the freedom to associate with each other, the freedom to refuse vaccines, worship as we see fit, etc.,” Hill said “These are the principles we were founded on, and we need to abide by them. If you send me to Topeka, I guarantee you that, when I make policy, it will be passed on principle.”
Abilene’s Rep. John Barker, who is running again for his current position, then approached the podium to speak about the last two years of his service. Barker said he was involved in drafting and promoting the Value Them Both Amendment. He next introduced a bill to enforce reciprocity for conceal and carry firearm permits, which he and other representatives had to vote to override Gov. Kelly’s veto of that bill. Barker then said he drafted and helped pass the Government Overreach bill to simplify the process of getting a religious or medical exemption for COVID-19 vaccines. Barker said he also helped pass the Sanctuary City Bill.
The speeches then moved to people running for Dickinson County positions. First up was County Commissioner Ron Roller who is re-running for his position. Roller said he is concerned for citizens’ safety and well-being, as there is “a lot of crime out there and a lot of uneasiness,” and wants to spend money to ensure safety. He also commended Rep. Barker’s work in disbanding the Red Army Faction, a.k.a the Baader-Meinhof Gang in the 1990s.
Annabelle Eaton then came to the podium to campaign for her run at county commissioner. Resident of Enterprise and member of the Enterprise Parks and Recreation, Eaton said she would increase the communications between commissioners and citizens, as she feels the communication now is not enough. She also said she would be more transparent and accountability for where and how the county is spending money and apply for more grants.
“I’ll work with you guys, and I’ll always be here to listen. My phone will always be on,” Eaton said. “Communication, I think, is key to make sure everything is running correctly and smoothly, and everybody gets heard because it’s not just one voice, it’s everybody’s voice.”
Another candidate for county commissioner then took the podium, Ralph DeZago. He was a former chief public defender for the state of Kansas judicial system, city attorney and city prosecutor for Junction City and mayor for Herington. DeZago said his biggest concern as a commissioner would be how money is spent.
“If you vote for me, and if people want to spend your money, I’m going to tell them no unless you show me a good reason. I’m big on not spending money. I’m a fiscally oriented conservative,” DeZago said.
County Clerk Jeanne Livingston and Register of Deeds Rose Johns separately then took the podium. Both are running for the last half of their respective predecessors’ term, as their predecessors retired in the middle of their terms. Livingston said she and the County Clerk’s Office will work hard to ensure this year’s election “goes smoothly and make sure every vote counts.” Johns said the office is settling into their office in the new county building, and hopes the public will vote for her.
Jeanne Gawdun then ended the list of speakers with a Kansans for Life presentation on the importance of the Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment will place limitations on abortion in the state and reverse the Kansas Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling.
Gawdun said Kansas may become a state with unlimited access to abortion that will be paid for by taxpayer dollars. The possible outcome, Gawdun said, has been made possible by the 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling that legislation cannot place limits on abortion. From 2019 to 2020, abortions in Kansas rose by nine percent. Gawdun said the reason why is that pro-choice activists were marketing to people in surrounding states to come to Kansas for abortions. Why they are marketing for women to come to Kansas is because surrounding states have stricter abortion rules than Kansas and, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state govenors were delaying abortions and medical procedures.
“Our state is already becoming a destination for abortion in the mid-west, and that’s exactly what the abortion industry wants,” Gawdun said. “They’re fighting this amendment so hard because they want unlimited, unregulated abortion in the state of Kansas.”
The next Dickinson County Republican Women meeting will be June 20 at 6 p.m. at the Abilene Senior Center. The 1st District Spring Meeting will be April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Salina at the insurance agency Assurance Partners’ building.
