Alyssa Rivera and Bryan Gentet demonstrate how to use The Wrap

From right, Dickinson County deputy Alyssa Rivera and corrections officer Bryan Gentet demonstrate how to use The Wrap, a body restraint that helps keep a combative inmate subdued. Correction officer Brianna Wyma was the first to volunteer to be wrapped, which gave her the opportunity to know how it feels as well as learning how to apply the restraint. Also participating in the Feb. 10 training were correction officers, from left Cameron Beatty and Gary Bacon. Having updated equipment and training is part of a multi-pronged approach to employee retention.

 Gail Parsons

Across the state labor shortages are hitting jails and prisons hard. 

Job vacancies at state prisons in Kansas hovered at 380 slots for uniformed officers. The vacancy rate across the prison system averaged 21%, while four of the state’s correctional facilities had vacancy rates above 25%, according to a Jan. 20 article published by the Kansas Reflector. The problem carries over to county jails.

 

