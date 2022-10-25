June DeWeese, who founded founded the nonprofit “Kids In Crisis” in 2007 and has enthusiastically guided its various community-involved programs as Director and Coordinator through these first 15 years, has announced her second retirement. Her organization has been a tremendous influence in helping primarily low-income children throughout Dickinson County via “back to school” fairs and many other events they organize to help provide food, supplies, etc.,for any and all low-income Dickinson County students and their families.
DeWeese retired for the first time in 2000, from a stellar teaching career at Chapman High School(CHS) where she taught Journalism and Language Arts for over 3 decades.During her 30+ years teaching at CHS she was nominated numerous times to be the Kansas State High School teacher of the year and was selected as the CHS teacher of the year in 1997.Additionally, DeWeese was selected for the highly prestigious Kansas Associated Collegiate Press’s Jackie Engel Award in 2000. This is a highly selective award given each year to that year’s outstanding high school journalism advisor in Kansas and demonstrates her commitment and professionalism. Likewise, because of DeWeese’s guidance numerous students had work nominated for various state and national journalism awards many times throughout her 30+ year career.
