Live music, a living nativity, children’s crafts, visits with Santa, and a Christmas bazaar are among the highlights of the Dickinson County Historical Society’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and Sunday, December 4, 2022. The event will be held from 4 -8 pm both days at the Heritage Center, 412 S. Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas.
“With more than 1000 people attending last year’s Old Fashioned Christmas, it was an easy decision to make this an annual event,” said Austin Anders, Dickinson County Historical Society (DCHS) director. “There’s no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to see the joys offered by celebrating as our pioneer ancestors did.”
Visitors will participate in a host of activities, including on-site concerts from popular regional bands in buildings on the grounds. The Talmage Quartet will perform at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 pm on Saturday, followed by the Fiddlers at 7 pm. Sunday features presentations from the Brigade Band at 5 pm, with music inside the Heritage Center from Hiebert’s Dulcimers at 6 pm. The living nativity is Sunday at 6 and 8 pm.
“It’s a truly magical event for children,” noted Cindy Wedel, event chair. “There are free rides on the 1901 C.W. Parker Carousel, crafts in the one-room schoolhouse, and hot cocoa and cookies in the pioneer cabin. The entire family will enjoy the living nativity in the barn, a visit with Santa Claus, and shopping at the Christmas bazaar in the Heritage Center.”
Area 4-H clubs will compete for prizes for their decorated Christmas trees, with visitors voting for their favorites. Raffle tickets will be available for a Christmas quilt, with the drawing on Sunday night.
Tickets for the event are $5 for adults and children over 5. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Advance tickets for $4 can be purchased at area banks and credit unions. All the proceeds raised from Old Fashioned Christmas support the mission of the Dickinson County Historical Society: to collect, preserve, promote, and share the history of our unique county.
