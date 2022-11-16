Live music, a living nativity, children’s crafts, visits with Santa, and a Christmas bazaar are among the highlights of the Dickinson County Historical Society’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and Sunday, December 4, 2022. The event will be held from 4 -8 pm both days at the Heritage Center, 412 S. Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas.

“With more than 1000 people attending last year’s Old Fashioned Christmas, it was an easy decision to make this an annual event,” said Austin Anders, Dickinson County Historical Society (DCHS) director. “There’s no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to see the joys offered by celebrating as our pioneer ancestors did.”

 

