The Dickinson County Heritage Center recently made some of the biggest changes it has made to its displays in about 35 years.
Volunteers moved the telephone display out of the room it had occupied for years and moved the display dedicated to Dickinson County’s smaller communities into the room where a display of telephones had been located.
“To make things run more smoothly through the museum, we just decided that we needed to make this the towns room and move the telephones into the actual telephone museum itself,” Historical Society Director Austin Anders said.
The remodel involved removing the phones and old boarding from the wall, repainting the walls and adding new lighting to the room, he said.
Annie Lahr, Wade Needham, Andrew Pankratz and Anders were the main volunteers involved in making the changes.
“It took us basically all of January to move the telephones over there and to get this room completely redone,” Anders said. “We have artifacts from not only our museum here but we have a little bit from the Talmage museum and we have a little bit from CAPS over in Chapman.”
Among the Chapman artifacts on loan is an odd cast iron pan.
“It was a pan that really was never supposed to exist,” he said.
According to Anders, the pan was cast by factory workers in Chapman.
“Apparently maybe on a Friday or something, the workers would be ornery and they would cast in some things that weren’t necessarily on the schedule,” he said.
The pan on display at the Heritage Center is one of three pans made this way. It’s unusual because it’s a cast iron casserole dish — not a common sight. It is not marked. According to Anders, the pan weighs at least 10 pounds.
Other artifacts in the towns display include the original Golden Belt Road sign, the silent movie projector from the Solomon movie theater, and a badge belonging to G.R. Lamb.
“We feel blessed to be able to have this to share with our community,” Anders said.
Up next for the museum is a display about the 2008 Chapman tornado.
“We are coming up on the 15th year,” Anders said.
On loan from CAPS is a stopped clock from the elementary school, a cross made from the stained glass of the destroyed Methodist Church, one of the Extreme Makeover t-shirts and many photos and accounts from people who went through the tornado in 2008.
Volunteers have already pulled information and artifacts concerning the 1903 tornado and the 1913 tornado that struck Dickinson County to begin the display.
“I’m amazed with the technology and cameras they had that they could actually get a picture of a tornado — several of them,” Anders said. “But that would be the next big display change.”
