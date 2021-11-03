The Dickinson County Health Department recently dedicated a certain amount of time preparing and administering a seasonal treat called the yearly flu vaccination.
From advertising with the newspaper to visiting schools and nursing homes, the department tries to create opportunities for all residents to be able to receive their free flu shot. Dickinson County EMS and Public Health Director John Hultgren did point out the group that needs a reminder to come in for their shot.
“I’m talking about young adults, 20 year olds,” Hultgren said. “Parents get the kids to get it and certainly the older people get vaccinated and really those are the high risk groups. But, probably the young adults are the ones we don’t see get it as much.”
Even with the yearly question if a person really needs to get their flu vaccination, Hultgren wants to remind members of the community the shot changes every year.
“They change it every year, because based upon what strain they think is going to come around,” Hultgren said. “Last year, remarkably, we didn’t have any flu. I think a lot of that was because of social distancing and masks. But, this year we’ve not seen a large influx of flu yet, but it could sprout up any time.”
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention advises residents to use a three step approach to avoiding the flu.
Step one focuses on getting the yearly flu vaccination. The CDC recommends people 6 months and older to get the shot, if they don’t have medical contraindications. The county department of health holds clinics where residents can stop by and get the shots, while most pharmacies offer the shot to customers.
Step two focuses on everyday habits to fight off the spread of influenza. The habits include a person covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when they cough or sneeze and disinfecting surfaces that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.
Step three focuses on using antiviral drugs if a physician prescribes them to a person. A doctor may prescribe them to a patient if they are believed to have the flu and who are at higher risk for complications due to the flu.
For more information about future flu clinics and other public health notifications, residents may visit the health department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dickinsoncountyhealth or call the office at 785-263-4179.
