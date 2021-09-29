The Dickinson County Health Department now has COVID-19 booster shots available for people who received the Pfizer vaccine. The health department is scheduling appointment times for the booster shots on Tuesdays and Fridays.

If people wish to schedule appointments for booster shots online, they may do so at www.dkcoks.org/1199/COVID-Vaccinations or they can call the health department at 785-263-4179 to arrange an appointment.

These booster shots will be offered as per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. 

“This updated interim guidance from CDC allows for millions of Americans who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to help increase their protection,” according to the CDC.

The following is guidance from the CDC:

People 65 years and older and resident in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series 

People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

The following are listed as underlying medical conditions by the CDC:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease 

Chronic lung disease, including COPD, asthma (moderate-to-serve), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions 

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2) 

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease 

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy 

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia 

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant 

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain 

Substance use disorders 

Contact the health department for more information.

 

