As of Oct. 10, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff, Sheriff Jerry Davis announced Wednesday.

Jeffrey Vaughan began his duties with the local sheriff’s office as the current undersheriff early last week. According to Davis, undersheriff came to Dickinson County from the Salina Police Department and has more than 18 years of law enforcement experience.

 

