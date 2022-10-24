As of Oct. 10, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff, Sheriff Jerry Davis announced Wednesday.
Jeffrey Vaughan began his duties with the local sheriff’s office as the current undersheriff early last week. According to Davis, undersheriff came to Dickinson County from the Salina Police Department and has more than 18 years of law enforcement experience.
Vaughan has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Fort Hays State University which he received before beginning his law enforcement career with the Scott City Police Department in March of 2004. Vaughan became a K9 handler and worked on a multi-jurisdictional drug task force while with the Scott City Police Department.
Vaughan joined the Salina Police Department in February of 2007. While with the Salina Police Department, Vaughan served as a K9 handler, a field training officer, and was a member of the agency’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Vaughan was serving as a detective with the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau when he left the agency to assume undersheriff duties in Dickinson County.
As a detective, he participated in various types of felony level investigations.
“I am honored to have Jeff as our undersheriff and look forward to continuing to expand our agency’s capabilities,” Davis said in a press release sent out Wednesday.
He replaces former Undersheriff Brian Hornaday, who was removed as undersheriff May 31.
Dickinson County has been without an undersheriff since Hornaday’s ouster in late May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.