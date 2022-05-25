“Even in the hardest, darkest times, we feel so overly blessed. These kids have given so much to our family. They’ve just really enhanced our home and even given us ideas how to do things better in the house,” Wendy Miller said.
Wendy and Raymond Miller of Abilene are one of 14 licensed and active foster care families in Dickinson County. With there being 33 children from the county in out-of-home placement though, 24 of the children are sent to foster homes outside the county. About 13 more homes are needed to keep all the children living in the county, according to calculations by Saint Francis Ministries.
“What happens is, when a kid is taken out of their county, they lose their family support. The whole goal of foster care, U.S. wide, is designed to reintegrate children back into their homes hopefully.” said Allie Webb, foster care homes engagement recruiter for Dickinson County. “Doesn’t always happen, but that’s the goal. So when a child is in their own county and removed from home, they hopefully keep that connection with the family they have been removed from.”
Children removed from their county also lose the support and familiarity of others in their county, such as school and church, Webb said.
Children are removed from their homes for various reasons. The Kansas Department of Children and Families maintains a chart of the number of children in out-of-home placement and the reasons why. Typically the reason for removal is lack of supervision, Webb said, For Dickinson County though, a child’s behavior was the most frequent reason for a child being removed from a home.
“But that could mean anything. That could mean the child set their house on fire or it could be the parent is 15 years old and they don’t know how to handle a (baby). You get a lot of young parents that are like ‘I can do this’ but it’s a kid parenting a kid and they don’t have their own support,” Webb said.
Wendy and Raymond Miller have fostered two siblings; an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. The 11-year-old has been reunited with her father, but the 14-year-old is still living with the Millers. Foster care has been a role the Millers have discussed for several years. They have a few children of their own, and have a son around the same age as the 14-year-old boy.
When their older daughters became adults and moved out of their home, Wendy and Raymond decided the time was right for them to become foster parents. After connecting with Saint Francis Ministries about their desire, the couple had to go through a 10-week training course, once a week for three hours, about how to handle, raise an out-of-home-placement child and start to become licensed.
“One of the things we think about is someone that is younger that is important to you… Think of that one little kid… what would it take for you to feel comfortable for that child to have to go live at their house. If something happened to you, and you loved that child, what do you want those people over here who are the foster parents to know,” Webb said.
“They gave us the basics. We understood that there would be challenges. We understood there would be situations out of our control,” Wendy Miller said. “But until you really get in it, then you really realize the emotional aspect. You’re not just dealing with a process, but you’re dealing with kids that have a lifetime of trying to fix the trauma they had.”
The Millers decided they wanted to be trained to foster children from ages from zero to 18. Webb said when and how often foster parents want to foster children is up to the parents. Saint Francis generally has four main types of fostering parents can do. The first is the generally known foster family care. The second is therapeutic foster care, providing a structured environment for youth who have made negative decisions. The third is respite care, taking children in for shorter periods of time to give foster family parents time off to rest. The fourth is emergency care, which is housing a child in between homes for a night overnight for last-minute situations.
With all those types, parents can have limitations on what and how many children they are willing to take. Overall, they can also decline to take children in if for self-care reasons or other obligations, Webb said.
“We do not want foster parents to ever feel guilty for saying this is not right for our family. Foster parents also disrupt. I can’t sit here and tell you that’s good or bad, it could be the child’s not a good fit,” Webb said. “We are big into self care; those of us who train. Sometimes you may get that call, maybe you’ve had this foster child for a month, and you’re like ‘I can’t do this anymore’ depending on what their traumas are. Don’t ever feel guilty is what I would tell somebody.”
After the training, the Millers then waited for someone from Saint Francis to contact them about a child. Eventually, they were contacted about the siblings. The first couple of weeks held a lot of appointments, requirements and shopping.
“The children that we got were pulled out of their school and taken to the state. They called us, and they were brought over, so they had absolutely nothing,” Wendy Miller said. “We had no time. Within 30 minutes of getting the call, they were with us… It was a scramble to get the basic necessities until we could get more stuff.”
Wendy Miller said they were prepared to have foster children in their home when the siblings came. While the beginning was rushed, she felt her and her husband’s relationship was steady and prepared from the training and their own experiences with their children. They had one unknown though: how their son would react and get along with the new children in their home.
“The kids came in, and they immediately bonded. They do everything together. They do argue like kids, but it was just a wonderful experience watching (our son) bond with the foster kids,” Wendy said.
All children in an out-of-home situation face trauma of some kind, Webb said. One of the challenges the Millers and other parents face is how to help the children heal and deal with their trauma. One of the major focuses of Saint Francis, and subsequently the Millers, is to form a strong bond with the out-of-home children. As the bond grows, so does trust and communication between parents, therapists and other people involved in the childrens’ lives.
“Initially, it’s just listening, forming that bond and understanding where they’re at. We relied a lot on the mental health doctor. Anything we observed, we would rely on the (Saint Francis) team. We would share with them ‘this is what we see, what is the best way to approach it,’ and they would give us ideas and strategies to address it in a positive, productive way,” Wendy Miller said. “Throughout the year, we worked on strengthening and developing a bond so they felt comfortable with opening up about what they were feeling, emotions they were dealing with.”
Wendy Miller and Webb said the ultimate goal is to reunite the children with their biological parents.
“The goal is always reunification with the biological family. So the goal is always to prepare the kids, give the parents enough time to deal with the situation on hand and then reunify them,” Wendy Miller said. “If reunification is not possible, then we’ll, at that time, consider if adapting (the 14 year old boy) will be a viable option.”
Because of this, Wendy and Raymond maintain relationships with each parent.
“The state doesn’t mandate foster parents and biological parents work together. For us, our foster care agency always encourages (foster parents) reach out to the biological family. They are the ones that say if you’re comfortable, then that always seems to be a good positive, but if you’re not comfortable then you don’t have to,” Wendy said.
Wendy Miller said she has support from a group of people from Saint Francis and from support groups on Facebook. Webb said there are groups of foster parents that meet. There is a Foster and Adoption Parent Support Group in Abilene that meets at Emmanuel Church.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent, contact Allie Webb at 785-914-3005 or at allison.davis-webb@st-francis.org.
“When these kids come into our home, they give us so much more than what I think we give them. They give us a sense of purpose, a sense of drive. They give us a sense of that protectiveness,” Wendy Miller said.
