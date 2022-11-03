Drought

Despite the lack of moisture, the wheat Steve Hoover planted is growing, mainly because it is a dry weather crop, according to Hoover.

The past summer has been the driest Steve Hoover has ever experienced in the 53 years he has been farming.

“We’ve had dry summers, but not this dry and not overall. Typically when we have a dry spring, we’ll have good summer and have a good fall harvest,” Hoover said. “We were short crops all the way around.”

 

