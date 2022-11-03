The past summer has been the driest Steve Hoover has ever experienced in the 53 years he has been farming.
“We’ve had dry summers, but not this dry and not overall. Typically when we have a dry spring, we’ll have good summer and have a good fall harvest,” Hoover said. “We were short crops all the way around.”
Steve Hoover’s farm is a few miles north of Abilene along K-15. Like his, crops across Kansas have had lower yields due to the drought that has been growing since October of last year. Despite the lower yields, Hoover and other farmers are staying optimistic, mainly because there is not much else they can do about the weather.
While the quality of the crops has been normal, the quantity has been much less. All of Hoover’s crops this year yielded half or less. His wheat crop and hay crops yielded half. The fall crops milo, corn and soybeans yielded less than half because of how little rain came between the summer and fall.
From what Hoover has heard from other farmers, corn crops have yielded to most. Other farmers also have been harvesting only half a yield from their soybean and milo crops. Kevin Harris, owner of Harris Crop Insurance, said every single crop his business insures in Dickinson County has suffered a loss, which constitutes well over 1,000 claims. Harris Crop Insurance is not the only crop insurance agency in the area.
“It’s probably the first time that we’ve pretty much paid losses on just about every crop that we insure in the same year,” Harris said. “That might be a first. I’m not saying there wasn’t another year. Farmers usually will tell you that, if one crop fails you, usually around here the fall crops will be better. If wheat fails, fall crops will be better.”
Crop insurance basically aims to cover the expenditures of a crop so farmers are not in debt for the next year’s crops, Harris said. Harris said his business has between 800 and 900 clients in 30 counties in Kansas.
The longest stretch of rain was back in May and the end of April, said Hoover and Harris. Since then, not enough moisture has come. An average annual rainfall for the Dickinson County area is between 28 inches to 32 inches, Hoover said. This year, around half that amount has come to the county.
Each county in Kansas is experiencing some kind of drought, according to the Oct. 27 U.S. Drought Monitor map. Dickinson County is near the wettest part of the state, being mostly abnormally dry, D0. A part of the eastern half of the county is experiencing a moderate drought, D1.
The highest level drought, D4 exceptional drought, spans from Oklahoman into most of southern Kansas and rises into the central west area of Kansas. There is also a D4 spot in the northwestern part of the state. About a third of the state is experiencing a D4 zone, with 43 out of 105 counties either partially or completely in a D4 zone. Over half of the state is experiencing a D3 severe drought or higher.
“Above-normal temperatures, below-normal precipitation, and periods of high winds resulted in degradations to ongoing D1 (moderate) to D4 (exceptional) drought across the Central Plains, east of the Front Range. Stock ponds for cattle remain low to non-existent and pastures are providing marginal feed, with supplemental feed required for many,” reads the High Plains summary, written by the map’s creator National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman.
While water supplies and ponds are low, Hoover said he has not heard of any local farms running out of water completely. His farm is connected to the rural water line, so if their well empties, the cattle will still have access to water from the line. Since the farm does not have an irrigation system, they can’t use the rural line water for their crops.
Fortunately, prices for crops currently are relatively high, Harris said. The good prices only so much though, as the real number that matters is how many bushels can be sold.
“Just because the prices are high, if you ain’t got no bushels, zero times the price is still zero. There’s a lot of people (saying), ‘you ought to be doing really well.’ Well, it’s all based on production. If we don’t have much production, then it’s not a good situation,” Harris said.
Inflation is also a factor on crop prices because the prices of chemicals, fertilizers and other necessities for crops have increased, Harris said.
To replenish the subsoil, Hoover said the ideal situation would be a slow, heavy drizzle over the course of a couple of days. A heavy downpour will not suffice, as water will runoff into the creeks and not fully restore the subsoil’s moisture.
“Maybe it doesn’t drizzle or rain all day, but you get a shower; that soaks in. Get another shower; soaks in. Rains overnight an inch or two; soaks in. Just takes a while,” Hoover said. “It’ll happen again, but when, I don’t know.”
What the future holds for, Harris said all farmers can be is optimistic. Some wheat crops farmers put in are doing well with what little moisture is in the ground.
“Hopeful we can catch some rain this weekend. We’re internally optimistic. We have to be, or else we wouldn’t be doing this,” Harris said.
Hoover said he isn’t too concerned about the drought yet. If the drought continues into next spring, then Hoover may become concerned.
“That’s what we deal with every year, too much rain or not enough. Too hot or too cold,” Hoover said. “I’m not too worried.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.