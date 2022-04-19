Dickinson County EMS demonstrated its techniques and some of its life-saving technology for county commissioners and employees last week.
EMTs went through a simulated heart attack scenario using a CPR dummy and some of its newest equipment.
Dickinson County EMS Director John Hultgren helped lead the demonstration, where EMTs showed how they used an automatic chest compression machine.
He said the machine helped increase heart attack survivability for people who suffered cardiac arrest outside of a hospital scenario.
“Survival of cardiac arrest is typically — if somebody goes into cardiac arrest outside a hospital — nationwide, they say your statistics are about a two percent survivability,” Hultgren said. “If you stop breathing, you heart stops, you have about a two percent chance of surviving. That’s not very high. So we do what we can to increase those odds.”
He said EMS had responded to about 12 heart attacks Dickinson County in the first quarter of the year and 16 total since the beginning of 2022.
“That’s a bunch,” Hultgren said.
Of the 16 cardiac arrests which have taken place this month, EMTs had regained a pulse on four of them prior to leaving the residence with the patients, which Hultgren said was a positive thing in comparison with national statistics.
“That’s a 25 percent survivability rate,” Hultgren said. “That is really high.”
He credits county personnel, including dispatchers and EMTs themselves, and the equipment that EMTs use during cardiac arrests.
In addition to the automatic chest compression machine, EMTs also showed the equipment EMTs use to intubate people in the ambulance when necessary, a device used to inject IV fluid directly into bones during heart attacks and other technology used by EMTs to keep people alive when transporting them via ambulance to the hospital during medical emergencies.
“If we’re unable to get an IV in someone’s leg, we’ll (put it) in the bone and put IV fluid in your bone — typically we’ll put that in your tibia,” Hultgren said of the device used to inject IV fluid into bone. “That happens a lot of times in cardiac arrest. It’s really quick. … We drill down into the bone and then put the IV straight through that.”
Hultgren said doing this will get the IV fluid into someone’s body quickly and efficiently.
The EMTS went through the processes they use when dealing with a cardiac arrest scenario out in the field, directed by Captain Paramedic Alex Leff.
According to Hultgren, these processes and this equipment has improved the survival rate of people who call EMS in medical emergencies such as heart attacks.
